Opposition Protesters Gather in Venezuelan Capital

Hundreds of opposition supporters have rallied in a neighborhood of the Venezuelan capital, after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for more antigovernment protests.

The May 1 gathering came one day after Guaido called for a military uprising to oust President Nicholas Maduro -- a call that appeared to fall short.

Some protesters said they were disappointed by the failure of the military to respond to the call to oust Maduro.

Others said they were frustrated by the relatively small turnout of demonstrators.

Maduro has accused Guaido of trying to stage a coup.

Meanwhile, the U.S. national security adviser said that Maduro was surrounded by "scorpions in a bottle" and it was only a matter of time before he leaves power.

John Bolton told reporters at the White House that key figures in Maduro's leadership, including the defense minister and head of the presidential guard, have been "outed" as dealing with the opposition.

In an April 30 interview with CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Maduro was ready to leave his troubled country for exile in Cuba but was persuaded by Russia to remain.

That assertion was rejected by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said Pompeo's statement was part of an “information war."

Russia, Iran, China, and Cuba are among countries supporting Maduro, who started a second term in January following a May 2018 election marred by an opposition boycott and claims of vote-rigging, leading to mass street protests.

Russia, which has substantial economic ties to Maduro's government, in March sent planes carrying nearly 100 military personnel the U.S. government believes included special forces and cybersecurity experts to Venezuela.

Also on May 1, a top Pentagon official told U.S. lawmakers that the Defense Department had not been given orders to prepare for war and was stressing support for diplomacy.

Asked whether the U.S. military had been given instructions to prepare for conflict, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger told the House Armed Services Committee, "We of course always review available options and plan for contingencies."

"But in this case we have not been given [the] sort of orders that you're discussing, no," Wheelbarger said.

In a separate congressional hearing, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the U.S. military was also focused on collecting intelligence on the situation in Venezuela.

"The situation is a little bit unclear today from our perspective between Maduro and Guaido," General Joseph Dunford said.

"We are doing what we can now to collect intelligence and make sure we have good visibility on what is happening down in Venezuela and also be prepared to support the president should he require more from the U.S. military," Dunford said.

With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, and TASS