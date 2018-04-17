One Killed During Pakistani Protest Against Alleged Rape, Murder Of Girl

One man has been killed in Pakistan's port city of Karachi after police fired shots in the air and used tear gas to try to disperse an angry crowd hurling stones at the officers, officials said.

The clashes erupted on April 17 during a demonstration over the disappearance and killing of a 7-year-old girl this week. The protesters accused police of negligence in the case.

The police also say 17 people, mostly police officers, were injured in the clashes.

Senior police officer Amir Farooq said the girl disappeared two days ago and her body was found on April 16 in bushes in a western Karachi neighborhood.

An initial medical examination had suggested she was sexually assaulted and strangled.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn