Officials: Pakistan Air Force Shoots Down Iranian Drone

Pakistani officials say an air force jet has shot down an unmanned Iranian drone that was “deep inside the Pakistani airspace.”

Pakistani media quoted two unnamed officials on June 20 as saying the unmanned aircraft was shot down in the Panjgur district of southwestern Balochistan Province over the weekend.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Iran, in recent months, has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border.

In May, Iran's army chief warned that Tehran was willing to strike militant bases inside Pakistan if Islamabad does not confront Sunni insurgents who carry out cross-border attacks. The remarks drew a strong protest from Islamabad.

Based on reporting by AP and dawnnews.com