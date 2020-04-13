Pakistani Fighter Jet Crashes During Training

A Pakistani fighter jet has crashed during a routine training mission in the eastern Punjab Province, killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot on board, the country's military said on April 13.

There were no casualties on the ground, the military said in a statement.

It did not mention what caused the accident.

Last month, a Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft crashed in the capital Islamabad, killing the pilot on board during rehearsals ahead of the March 23 annual parade that was later postponed due to coronavirus lockdowns.

