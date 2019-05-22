Pakistan Arrests Three In Suspected Rape, Murder Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Pakistani authorities have arrested three suspects and registered a negligence case against four police officers following the suspected kidnapping, rape, and murder of a 10-year-old girl.



The case has triggered street protests and national condemnation in Pakistan, where crimes against children are common and often go unpunished.



The mutilated body of the girl, Farishta, was found on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, four days after she went missing from her neighborhood of Shahzad Town on May 15.



Khalid Awan, a spokesman for Islamabad police, said that in addition to the arrests they had also registered a case against four police officers on suspicion of negligence.



Ghulam Nabi, the victim's father, alleges that police officers did not look for the missing girl and mistreated him.



The girl's family is from the Pashtun community and originally from northwestern Pakistan.



Hundreds of people, mostly Pashtuns, have rallied in the capital to protest what they say is negligence by the police.



In October, authorities executed a man convicted of killing eight children, including 7-year-old Zainab Ansari.



There were 3,832 reported cases of child abuse during 2018, according to the nongovernmental organization Sahil.

