Mine Disasters Kill At Least 18 In Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

At least 18 miners died and several are trapped after separate incidents at two coal mines in southwest Pakistan, officials say.

Attaullah Khan, Pakistan’s director of disaster management, on May 5 said a blast caused by a buildup of methane gas in the Marwar coalfields in Balochistan Province led to the collapse of a mine, trapping many workers.

"We have retrieved 11 bodies," said Khan, who added that five other bodies were still in the mine.

Rescue efforts were under way to bring out an estimated 16 trapped miners, said Chief Inspector of Mines Iftikhar Ahmad.

The Marwar coalfields are some 60 kilometers east of the Baluchistan capital, Quetta.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said two workers died in a landslide in an another mine nearby, but it was not immediately clear what caused the disaster.

Mines in Pakistan are mostly owned by state-run Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, which leases many of them to private contractors.

The country has suffered many coal-mine disasters, a situation critics have blamed on poor safety measures.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and Pakistan Today