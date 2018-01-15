At Least Five Dead In Southwest Pakistan Ambush

Pakistani authorities say at least five members of the country's security forces were killed and several others wounded in an ambush in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

The January 15 attack took place in the town of Turbat, about 1,000 kilometers south of the provincial capital, Quetta, officials said.

A local administration official was quoted as saying that suspected terrorists opened fire at the convoy of security forces.

One of the vehicles reportedly turned over after the attack, killing five personnel.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

Late on January 9, at least four police officers and two civilians were killed in a bomb blast that hit a police truck in Quetta.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, in which 17 people were wounded.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn