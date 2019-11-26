Pakistan Bus Crashes Into Ravine Killing At Least Nine

QUETTA, Balochistan -- At least nine people were killed when a bus carrying personnel of Pakistan's navy and their families crashed and left the road in the southwestern province of Balochistan, officials say.



Police told RFE/RL that 29 people were also injured when the bus carrying 38 individuals plunged into a deep roadside ditch in the Lasbila district.



Assistant commissioner Jamil Baloch said the bus was traveling from Balochistan’s Gawadar district to the city of Karachi when it developed a technical fault.



Bad road infrastructure, outdated vehicles, and poor safety standards cause numerous accidents in Pakistan that result in at least 5,000 deaths every year, according to official data.

