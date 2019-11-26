Accessibility links

Pakistan

Pakistan Bus Crashes Into Ravine Killing At Least Nine

QUETTA, Balochistan -- At least nine people were killed when a bus carrying personnel of Pakistan's navy and their families crashed and left the road in the southwestern province of Balochistan, officials say.

Police told RFE/RL that 29 people were also injured when the bus carrying 38 individuals plunged into a deep roadside ditch in the Lasbila district.

Assistant commissioner Jamil Baloch said the bus was traveling from Balochistan’s Gawadar district to the city of Karachi when it developed a technical fault.

Bad road infrastructure, outdated vehicles, and poor safety standards cause numerous accidents in Pakistan that result in at least 5,000 deaths every year, according to official data.

With reporting by dpa
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

