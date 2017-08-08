Pakistani Charity Said To Be Behind Mumbai Attacks Launches Political Party

A Pakistani charity that the United States accuses of being behind the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks announced on August 7 that it is forming a new political party.

The new Milli Muslim League party was announced by Jamaat-ud-Dawa, which the United States says is a front for the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and is run by Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 attacks that killed 166 people.

The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Saeed. Pakistan placed him under house arrest in January.

Milli Muslim League President Saifullah Khalid said the new party will work to turn Pakistan into "a real Islamic and welfare state," adding that the party demands the immediate release of Saeed.

In the past, Saeed has denounced democracy and the electoral process, saying it is not compatible with Islam.

Charity officials said they have filed registration papers for the new party with Pakistan's electoral commission.

The charity has always denied being a front for terrorists, and says it carries out humanitarian work in the name of Islam.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters