Chinese Couple Abducted In Southwestern Pakistan

Gunmen have abducted a Chinese couple in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, officials say.

Police said the incident took place on May 24 when assailants ambushed the Chinese couple's car in the provincial capital, Quetta.

Balochistan government spokesman Anwar ul-Haq Kakar said men pretending to be police officers kidnapped the Chinese citizens and wounded a passerby who tried to stop them.

It was unclear whether the two Chinese were in Quetta to teach Mandarin or study Urdu.

No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction, which was confirmed by Chinese state media.

Resource-rich Balochistan has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

