Court Disqualifies Pakistani Foreign Minister From Parliament

A Pakistani court has disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif from parliament for holding a work permit for the United Arab Emirates.

The decision deals a blow to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party ahead of general elections likely to be held in July.

It was not immediately clear if Asif, a close ally of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, would also have to step down from his post as foreign minister.

On April 13, the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from politics for life.

Sharif, 68, a three-time former prime minister, was disqualified and removed from office last year on corruption allegations against his family.

The charges stemmed from leaked documents known as the Panama Papers.

Since then, confusion has persisted about whether he can run for office again.

Sharif and other senior PML-N officials have accused the judiciary of targeting the party ahead of the election.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP