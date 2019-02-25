Pakistan Court Rejects Ex-Prime Minister Sharif's Bail Plea

A Pakistani court has rejected the bail plea from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently serving a seven-year jail term for corruption, his party says.



The Islamabad High Court said in its February 25 ruling that Sharif couldn't be given bail on health grounds as he was already being treated at a hospital.



Khawaja Asif, a leader of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, said an appeal would be filed against the decision.



Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi deemed the court ruling "disappointing."



Sharif is being treated for heart complications at a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, and his lawyers have argued that the former leader was too frail to be kept in jail.



Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was removed from office in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him from serving.



In December, an anticorruption court sentenced him to seven years in prison on a charge of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income, the latest conviction in a series of graft allegations against him.



In separate proceedings, Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London. Sharif appealed that sentence and was released on bail in that case in September.



Sharif has denied any wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.

Based on reporting by dpa and Dawn