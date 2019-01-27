Pakistan Cricket Captain Suspended For Breaching Anti-Racism Code

Cricket’s global governing body has banned Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmed for four games for breaching the sport's anti-racism code.



The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the decision on January 27, saying Sarfraz accepted that he had breached the ICC's anti-racism code for participants.



Sarfraz, the Pakistan wicketkeeper, apologized after being accused of making a racist on-field taunt in Urdu aimed at South African player Andile Phehlukwayo, who is black, during the second one-day series in Durban, South Africa, on January 22.



Shoaib Malik captained Pakistan for the fourth one-day international in Johannesburg on January 27 in Sarfraz's place.



The ICC ruling means he will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing one-day series and the first two Twenty20 games.

