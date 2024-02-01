Pakistani Forces Kill 22 Alleged Militants In Southwest

Leaders from the European Union unanimously agreed to a 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine as Hungary, which vetoed the deal in December, ended weeks of wrangling over the move.

"We have a deal.... This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. The EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake," Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Ukraine is in desperate need of financial and military assistance amid signs of political fatigue in the West as the war kicked off by Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the only EU leader who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been continuously at odds with the other leaders of the bloc over measures to help Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

In December he vetoed the package and ahead of the February 1 summit in the Belgian capital he appeared on track to try and do the same again. All of the bloc's 27 members must unanimously vote in favor of the aid package from Ukraine that would come from the EU's common budget.

"It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders, which once again proves strong EU unity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on X after news of the decision was made public.



"Continued EU financial support for Ukraine will strengthen long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia," he added.

The German news agency dpa said the agreement, a copy of which it saw, states that EU leaders "will hold a debate each year" on the implementation of disbursing funds for Ukraine, and "if needed, in two years the European Council will invite the [European] Commission to make a proposal for review" of the funding.

Ukrainian leaders have been warning for months that they are desperately in need of fresh supplies of weapons and ammunition as Kyiv's counteroffensive stalls.

Adding to the urgency, a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine has been stalled in the U.S. Congress amid opposition from Republican lawmakers who want any spending package to also include sweeping changes to border protection policy in the United States.

Orban, a right-wing populist who has been in power since 2010, has faced criticism that his opposition to EU aid for Ukraine amounts to an attempt to blackmail the bloc into disbursing billions of euros in EU funds for Hungary frozen by Brussels over rule-of-law and democracy concerns.

"I don't want to use the word blackmail, but I don’t know what other better word" might fit, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said as she arrived at the meeting.

"Hungary needs Europe.... He [Orban] should also look into what is in it for Hungary, being in Europe."

Ahead of the summit, defense ministers from the bloc held an informal meeting in Brussels on January 31 to discuss the need to beef up the EU's defense industry and its military support to Ukraine, which has pleaded for months for military supplies to replace its dwindling stocks of artillery shells.

To deal with the shell shortage, Brussels pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered to the Ukrainian military.

Ahead of the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and the Netherlands urged the bloc's members to boost efforts to provide more weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

The four admitted in a letter published in the Financial Times that the bloc had "fallen short" of the pledge for 1 million shells.

Hours before the summit in Brussels, Russian missiles struck a hospital in the Velikiy Burluk settlement of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, causing damage but no casualties, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported early on February 1.

Synyehubov wrote on Telegram that "guided missiles hit the civilian hospital" late on January 31. The hospital staff responded rapidly to the air raid alert and managed to evacuate all 33 patients and five employees present at the time on the premises, he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP