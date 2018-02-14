Four Paramilitary Troopers Killed In Pakistani Taliban Attack

Pakistani officials say gunmen have shot dead four paramilitary soldiers in the southwestern city of Quetta in an ambush claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

Police said the Frontier Corps troopers were on patrol in Quetta on February 14 when they were fired on by gunmen.

A senior official of the paramilitary force confirmed the attack and toll.

The banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Quetta is the capital of resource-rich Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. The province has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

On February 3, a suicide bomber killed 11 soldiers in an attack on an army camp in the Swat Valley in Pakistan’s northwest, with the Pakistani Taliban claiming responsibility.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP