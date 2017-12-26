Suspected U.S. Drone Kills Haqqani Network Commander in Pakistan

Officials in Pakistan's Kurram tribal region say a commander of the Afghan Haqqani Network, a militant group that is fighting against Afghan government and U.S.-led NATO forces in Afghanistan, has been killed in a suspected U.S. drone strike.

Officials told Radio Mashaal that the attack struck a vehicle transporting the commander, Jamil-ud-Din, in the Mata Sangar area near Pakistan's border with Afghanistan.

The frequency of suspected U.S. drone attacks near the Pakistani-Afghan border has increased notably since U.S. President Donald Trump introduced his Afghanistan strategy in August.

Trump has accused Islamabad of "supporting “agents of chaos" and has demanded that Pakistan act against the Taliban and Haqqani network.

With reporting by dpa and The Express Tribune