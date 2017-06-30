12-Year-Old Pakistani Girl Killed In Latest 'Honor Killing'

A 12-year-old Pakistani girl was killed by her family after she eloped with a boy, villagers and officials in the northwestern tribal district of Khyber say.

Local official Niaz Muhammad told RFE/RL on June 30 that the girl, named Naghma, left her house in Kadey village on June 23 before being stopped by security officials.

Muhammad said Naghma was handed over to her family, which promised she wouldn’t be harmed.

But the official said the girl was killed -- "probably" on June 27 -- in what he described as an "honor killing" over perceived damage to the family's honor.

A local resident said Naghma was shot dead.

Muhammad said the alleged killers -- one of Naghma’s uncles and his son -- were detained along with two members of the boy’s family.

Hundreds of "honor killings" are reported in Pakistan every year..

