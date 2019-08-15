Pakistan Says Five Indian Soldiers Among Kashmir Casualties

Pakistan said on August 15 that three of its troops were killed in a cross-border exchange of fire along the separation line in the contested Kashmir region, but India denied that five of its soldiers died as well.



Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesman for the Pakistani armed forces, tweeted that three Pakistani soldiers had died along with five Indian ones when Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control.



"Intermittent exchange of fire continues," Ghafoor said.

However, an Indian Army spokesman denied that. "No casualties. This assertion is wrong," the spokesman said.



The Indian Army said in a statement that Pakistan began violating a cease-fire between the two nations from around 0700 local time on August 15.



The clash comes amid heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors, after New Delhi revoked special status for India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir region, sparking anger from Pakistan.



Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947, and two of the three wars the two neighbors have fought were over Kashmir.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa