Gunmen Storm Chinese Consulate In Karachi

Three suicide bombers and at least two Pakistani police officers were killed early on November 23 when gunmen tried to storm the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and financial center.

At least four gunmen tried to enter the building but were stopped by security guards at a checkpoint, triggering an exchange of fire, police said.

At least two police officers were killed in the attack, authorities told reporters.

Pakistani television channels said a small explosion was also heard near the consulate building that is located in Clifton, a heavily guarded part of the city.

Geo TV broadcast images of a plume of smoke billowing into the air, apparently from the blast.

Security forces have cordoned off the area.

No further details were immediately available.

