Blast Kills At Least Six Family Members In Northwestern Pakistan

Pakistani officials say at least six members of a family were killed when an explosion ripped through a car in a northwestern region near the Afghan border.

The family was on its way to attend a funeral in the Kurram tribal area when the blast occurred, local government official Akbar Iftikhar said on January 30.

"Three women and three men died on the spot," Iftikhar said, adding that it was unclear whether the blast was caused by a landmine or a roadside bomb.

Mumtaz Hussain, a doctor at a hospital in Parachinar, the main town in Kurram, said one survivor was in a stable condition.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kurram has a history of sectarian violence.

It was unclear whether the victims of the latest attack were Shi’a or Sunni Muslims.

Shi’a make up some 20 percent of Pakistan’s population.

With reporting by Reuters