Bomb Kills Four, Wounds 20 In Pakistan

A bomb has exploded near a police checkpoint killing three police officers and a bystander and wounding 20 others near the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistani police say.

Lahore deputy police chief Haider Ashraf said on March 14 that an initial investigation suggests the bomb was planted near the checkpoint close to a religious group's main congregation place in Raiwind near Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

Ashraf said many of the wounded were police and three were hospitalized in critical condition.

The wounded also included members of the Islamic preaching group known as Tablighi Jamaat.

The Taliban group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility, saying it was a suicide attack.

Lahore and its surroundings have been targeted by multiple bomb and suicide attacks in recent years.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dawn.com

