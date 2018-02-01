Pakistani Senator Disqualified For Threatening Investigators

Pakistan's top court has sentenced a lawmaker to one month in prison and barred him from holding public office for the next five years after finding him guilty of threatening investigators in a speech last year.

In the February 1 ruling, the Supreme Court also imposed a fine of 50,000 rupees ($450) on Nehal Hashmi of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

The decision comes a day after Hashmi apologized over a May 2017 speech in which he threatened "those investigating" former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

"We will make your life and [the lives of] your family members miserable," he said.

Hashmi's PML-N membership was suspended after a video surfaced showing him making the speech, which came as a joint investigation team mandated by the Supreme Court was probing the Sharif family's business dealings.

Sharif was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court in July 2017 for allegedly concealing assets abroad and other corruption allegations.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Allies of Sharif, who has served as prime minister twice and was toppled in a military coup in 1999, have called the proceedings a political vendetta and suggested the powerful Pakistani armed forces might be behind it.

