Family Of Missing Pakistani Journalist Fears For His Life

ZVECAN, Kosovo -- International KFOR troops have cordoned off town halls and pepper-sprayed demonstrators as standoffs between local ethnic Serbs and ethnic Albanian authorities in northern Kosovo continue over Pristina's contentious efforts to install ethnic Albanian mayors after boycotted elections that raised the ire of neighboring Serbia.

Crowds of several hundred people were gathered outside municipal headquarters in Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok, with alarm sirens sounding and pepper spray and bottles flying, as local and international pressure mounted for Kosovar officials to de-escalate the situation.

A powerful Serbian party leader demanded that the "illegal" Kosovar forces leave the areas.

Troops from the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, KFOR, manned cordons to keep the two sides apart in the three municipalities and to prevent the crowds from overrunning the buildings where the so-called "parallel" administrations backed by neighboring Serbia operate.

Serbia's prime minister, Ana Brnabic, was critical of the international community's handling of the situation, saying that KFOR was protecting "the usurpers," a thinly veiled reference to the new mayors.

"But we must protect the peace. Peace is all we have," Brnabic said.

Kosovar police last week escorted newly inaugurated mayors into those buildings despite objections from locals and warnings from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country doesn't recognize Kosovo and who has put Serbia's military on high alert.

Even though they pushed for the elections to be held, U.S. and EU envoys have condemned Kosovo's decision to forcibly install the mayors in northern Kosovo to try to calm the situation to avoid further turbulence in Europe at a time when Russia is waging war against Ukraine.

Five Kosovar police officers were injured and four police vehicles torched when they battled crowds on May 26 to install the mayors in three town halls, including with the use of tear gas and shock bombs.

U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier emerged from a meeting on May 29 with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani citing a "shared concern of the prospect of violence and the need to de-escalate."

He said that "we're deeply concerned" and expressed a willingness to meet with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti "at his convenience."

Earlier, Hovenier met with two of the installed mayors -- Izmir Zeqiri of Zubin Potok and Ilir Peci of Zvecan, both from the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo -- at the EU offices in the Kosovar capital before going to the building of the Kosovar Assembly, the national parliament.

The mayors of Leposavic, Lulzim Hetemi, and of North Mitrovica, Erden Atiq, who are both from Kurti's Vetevendosje party, reportedly were not at the meeting.

The mayors were all sworn in despite a turnout of under 3.5 percent in the April 23 by-elections in those four areas amid a boycott by ethnic Serbs.

The special elections were sparked by mass resignations by Kosovar Serb mayors, police, and judges in November as a cross-border dispute raged over vehicle registrations between Kosovo and Serbia, which does not recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence.

Ethnic Serbs compose around 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million residents but are a majority in the four northern regions.

Goran Rakic, the chairman of the dominant Serbian political party in northern Kosovo, the Belgrade-backed Serbian List (Srpska Lista), had warned against the new mayors turning up for work after the weekend.

Rakic was in Zvecan on May 29, where he spoke with international troops and local Serbs.

Riot police formed a security cordon while blue armored vehicles of special units of the Kosovar Police were positioned around the "parallel" administrative building in Zvecan.

Rakic said he had forwarded two demands to KFOR representatives and to foreign representatives in Pristina before the Serbian protesters would withdraw.

One is for the Kosovar "sheriffs," whom he described as "illegal," to return to their homes. The second condition, he said, was for "all the special units in the municipality building and around the municipality, withdraw to the south, because this is not a police station, it is the city hall."

At one point, Rakic was shouted down when he asked the crowd to allow two Kosovar police vehicles to pass. Shouts of "treason!" rang out and bottles landed nearby, according to an RFE/RL's Balkan Service correspondent at the scene.

Later, Kosovar police used chemical spray to repel the crowd.

In Leposavic, KFOR troops laid out metal barricades reinforced with concertina wire to keep a crowd of several hundred people away from the municipal headquarters.

Armored vehicles topped with guns and other KFOR-marked vehicles stood on guard outside the municipal building in Zubin Potok, where a crowd of several hundred people gathered and Serbian flags and political party messages hung from nearby homes.

The embassies in Pristina of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union on May 28 -- the so-called QUINT governments -- reiterated an earlier statement "condemning Kosovo's decision to force access into municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo despite our repeated calls for restraint."

They said they expected "no new measures to force access to the municipal buildings in Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan" by Kosovo's government.

The town hall in North Mitrovica has its own building, rather than one controlled under the "parallel system" that is backed by Belgrade to administer to ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said on May 29 that his country's armed forces would be fully deployed by 2 p.m. local time, in accordance with Vucic's order to put them on high alert.

Officials in neighboring Serbia have demanded as part of EU- and U.S.-mediated talks over the past decade that Pristina fulfill an agreement in 2013 to establish an association of Serbian municipalities to represent the Serb-majority communities.

Kurti came to power in 2020 and again in 2021 pledging to impose greater "reciprocal" measures on Serbia and accelerate efforts to achieve full international recognition for his country. He has resisted forming the association.

Kurti said via Facebook on May 27 that his country was "aware and understands the concerns" of Kosovo's international partners but the municipal buildings "belong to the Kosovar state and therefore were not taken yesterday and will not be taken any other day."

He urged "everyone, especially Serb citizens of Kosovo, to cooperate with the new mayors and their cabinets."

He defended the installation of the mayors and suggested that "any other option would be failure to meet our government's constitutional obligations to the new mayors; would be failure to fulfill the obligations and obligations of the new mayors to the citizens of the Republic; and would make it impossible to provide basic communal services to the citizens."

Vucic warned around the April by-elections in northern Kosovo that Pristina sought to "occupy" the region.

On May 26, with local Serbs opposing the mayoral placements, Vucic told a pro-government rally in Belgrade that his country would not "stand idly by" if Serbs in northern Kosovo were "attacked."

Local critics have also questioned Kurti's rush to use Kosovo's police forces to install the ethnic Albanian mayors in the mostly Serbian areas.

"This inspired Vucic, [Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica] Dacic, and Serbian List even more to continue their opposition, to remove the mayors and the presence of Kosovo Police at all costs," former Kosovar lawmaker Nuredinn Ibishi said.

Ibishi said the Serbs' response could have been expected, given Serbian List's warnings in the days before the swearing-in of the mayors.