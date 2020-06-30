Pakistan National Airline’s Operations Suspended In EU Over 'Dubious' Pilots

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) has suspended the authorization for Pakistan’s national flag carrier to operate in Europe for six months, the airline says.



The announcement follows last week’s grounding of 262 Pakistani airline pilots, including a third of PIA pilots, whose licences the country's aviation minister termed "dubious."

"EASA has temporarily suspended PIA's authorization to operate to the EU member states for a period of 6 months effective July 1, 2020 with the right to appeal against this decision," state-run Pakistan International Airlines said on June 30.



The carrier "sincerely hopes that with reparative and swift actions taken by the Government of Pakistan and PIA management, earliest possible lifting of this suspension can be expected," a statement said.



It said that passengers booked on PIA flights to Europe will have the option to extend their bookings to a later date or get a full refund.



PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said the airline had not been flying to Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that it had hoped to resume its flights to Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, and Milan within the next two months.



Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said during a June 24 parliamentary session that an inquiry had found 262 pilots -- out of a total of 860 active pilots in Pakistan -- had obtained their licenses through cheating and having others take exams for them.



The pilots in question included 141 at PIA, while the remaining pilots were working for private airlines and charter services.



However, PIA said the government list showed discrepancies, claiming that 36 of the 141 had either retired or moved out.



The Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (PALPA) also raised doubts about the list, saying it included names of qualified pilots.



The scandal emerged after a PIA Airbus A320 crashed in Karachi on May 22, killing 97 people.

With reporting by Reuters, Dawn, AP, and Pakistan Today