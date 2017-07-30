At Least 8 Killed In Crash In Northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police say at least eight people have been killed after a collision between a van and truck in the country's northwest.

Police said a speeding truck crashed into a van that was traveling from the city of Rawalpindi to Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The van then hit the main gas pipeline in the area and a fire erupted, engulfing the van and all 13 passengers on board.

Emergency teams put out the fire and rescued the survivors.

Police said eight people were injured in the crash, with six in critical condition.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Based on reporting by Dawn and Geo TV

