Pakistan Praises UN For Blacklisting Jamaat Ul Ahrar Extremist Group
Pakistan's foreign ministry praised the United Nations on July 7 for imposing sanctions on a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, which is linked to deadly attacks in the country.
In a statement, the ministry welcomed the move in which the UN Security Council on July 6 added the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group to a list of organizations and individuals subject to freezing of assets, a travel ban, and an arms embargo.
The ministry said the UN took this step at Islamabad's request.
Pakistan claims that Jamaat-ul-Ahrar operates from Nangarhar province Afghanistan and has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. It imposed a ban on the group last year and launched a crackdown to trace and arrest its leadership.
The group claimed responsibility last month for a suicide car bombing in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, that killed 14 people, many of them policemen.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Visuals