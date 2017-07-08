Pakistan Praises UN For Blacklisting Jamaat Ul Ahrar Extremist Group

Pakistan's foreign ministry praised the United Nations on July 7 for imposing sanctions on a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, which is linked to deadly attacks in the country.

In a statement, the ministry welcomed the move in which the UN Security Council on July 6 added the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group to a list of organizations and individuals subject to freezing of assets, a travel ban, and an arms embargo.

The ministry said the UN took this step at Islamabad's request.

Pakistan claims that Jamaat-ul-Ahrar operates from Nangarhar province Afghanistan and has been involved in a series of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. It imposed a ban on the group last year and launched a crackdown to trace and arrest its leadership.

The group claimed responsibility last month for a suicide car bombing in the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, that killed 14 people, many of them policemen.

With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters