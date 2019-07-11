Pakistan's Imran Khan To Meet Trump On July 22

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold his first meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan this month as Washington and Islamabad look to reset strained relations.



Khan will make his first official visit to Washington on July 22. It was not immediately clear how long his trip would last.



The White House said in a July 10 statement that Khan's visit will focus on "strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict."



The statement said the two leaders will "discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries."



The meeting comes as the Trump administration tries to reach a peace agreement with the Taliban to end the nearly 18 year-war in neighboring Afghanistan.



The United States and Afghanistan have repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing "safe havens" for the Taliban on its soil. Trump has cut financial and military aid to the country as a result.



Islamabad rejects the allegation. Khan got into an argument with Trump over Twitter last year on the issue.



Khan, a former cricket star, was elected prime minister in August.