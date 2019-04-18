Pakistan's Imran Khan To Visit China

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit China next week to meet its leaders and deliver a keynote speech at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.



China has pledged about $60 billion in the form of loans and investments as part of its Belt and Road initiative, which aims to build road and maritime trading routes across the world.



The high-profile meeting on April 26-27 will bring together dozens of heads of states, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"In addition to participating in the Belt and Road Forum, the prime minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 17.



The two countries will sign several pacts to enhance cooperation, and Khan will meet business leaders, the ministry added.



Khan's visit to China comes as Pakistan faces a deepening economic crisis.



Pakistan has reached an "agreement in principle" with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a $6 billion bailout package.



Islamabad has recently secured billions of dollars in loans from allies China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

