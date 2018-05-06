Pakistan’s Interior Minister Wounded In Gun Attack

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been wounded in a gun attack in the central province of Punjab where he was attending a meeting, officials said.

Talal Chaudhry, the minister of state for interior affairs, said Iqbal was hit by a bullet in his arm in the attack in his native district of Narowal on May 6.

Iqbal was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening wounds, Pakistani media said, citing police and the minister’s family.

Dawn.com quoted police officer Imran Kishwar as saying that the attacker used a pistol to fire at the minister from a distance of some 20 meters.

Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to be in his 20s. No more details were immediately available.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack, which comes as Pakistan gears up for federal elections expected this summer.

With reporting by dawn.com, AFP, and Reuters