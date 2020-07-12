Pakistan's Military Says Four Soldiers Killed In Shoot-Out In Northwest

Pakistan's military says four soldiers and four "terrorists" were killed during a gunfight in the northwestern region of North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan.

A statement from the military’s public relations wing said the soldiers were killed during an "intelligence-based operation" early on July 12.

The statement said the gunfight erupted after soldiers surrounded what it called a military hideout near the town of Miran Shah, the main urban center in North Waziristan.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Waziristan served as a stronghold for local and foreign militants until 2014, when Pakistan’s army launched a massive military operation to clear the region of militants.

Despite the army’s claims of success, the region has continued to be the scene of violent attacks, targeted killings, and roadside bombs.

On June 10, the military said a roadside bomb targeting a vehicle carrying troops exploded, killing two soldiers and wounding two others.