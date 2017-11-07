Pakistan Ex-PM Sharif Appears In Court On Corruption Charges

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter and her husband have appeared before an antigraft tribunal in Islamabad on corruption charges.

The three are accused jointly in three corruption trials stemming from documents leaked from a Panamanian law firm.

During the November 7 appearance before Judge Mohammad Bashir, Sharif and his family members requested that the three corruption cases against them be merged into one.

Sharif arrived in Pakistan from London, where his wife is receiving medical treatment, on November 3.

He was indicted last month and has pleaded not guilty.

The 67-year-old Sharif was dismissed from office by the Supreme Court in July for allegedly concealing assets abroad and other corruption allegations.

Allies of Sharif, who has served as prime minister twice and was toppled in a military coup in 1999, have called the proceedings a political vendetta and suggested the powerful Pakistani Army might be behind it.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com