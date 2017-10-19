Pakistani Court Indicts Ex-PM Sharif Over Undisclosed Assets

A Pakistani court has indicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, and son-in-law over undisclosed assets abroad.

An accountability court in Islamabad on October 19 indicted Sharif, daughter Maryam Sharif, and her husband, Mohammad Safdar.

A lawyer for Sharif, who is currently in London where his wife is receiving medical treatment, entered a plea of not guilty. His daughter and his son-in-law attended the hearing and also pleaded not guilty.

The Sharifs have called the proceedings against them a conspiracy by Pakistan’s intelligence services.

The allegations stem from the Panama Papers leaks in 2016 indicating that Sharif and his family owned offshore holding companies and used them to buy flats in London.

Sharif, 67, resigned in July after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding office and ordered the National Accountability Bureau to investigate his family’s wealth and conduct a trial.

On October 13, the court in Islamabad delayed the indictment of the trio following clashes between their supporters and police outside the court.