Pakistani Antigraft Investigators To Question Sharif On June 15

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to appear on June 15 before a panel investigating allegations against his family's offshore companies and money laundering.

Security around Islamabad's Federal Judicial Academy, where the Joint Investigation Team probing the case has its offices, has been tightened ahead of Sharif’s expected visit.

It would be the first time in Pakistan’s recent history that a sitting prime minister appears before such an investigating panel.

Sharif, who has denied allegations of wrongdoing, has been under investigation since 2016 by the Supreme Court.

The probe, linked to the release of the Panama Papers, focused on millions of dollars Shari’s family holds in offshore assets and whether he lied to authorities about it.

The court ruled in April that there was insufficient evidence to remove Sharif from office but ordered further investigation of the allegations.

The Joint Investigation Team has already questioned Sharif’s sons.

With reporting by Dawn