Pakistan Starts Reopening Educational Institutions After Six-Month Hiatus

Millions of students across Pakistan have returned to classes following a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Higher-education institutions and senior school classes reopened on September 15 for the first time since they shut down in March.



The federal government last week announced the staggered resumption of classes following a sharp decline in the country's daily infection numbers.



Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood said that middle-school classes would reopen on September 23, while elementary school would return on September 30.

Teachers and students will have to follow precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.



Pakistan has recorded more than 302,000 coronavirus cases and over 6,300 deaths, but daily infections have been slowing since July, with the authorities reporting 404 new cases and six deaths on September 15.

