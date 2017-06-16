Two Suspected Terrorists Killed In Central Pakistan, Military Says

Pakistan says security forces have raided a militant hideout in the central province of Punjab, triggering a shootout in which two suspects were killed.

The military said on June 16 that the two suspects killed overnight in the district of Dera Ghazi Khan were "planning terrorist action during a religious activity."

It didn't provide further details.

The raid comes as Muslims are observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In the northwestern city of Peshawar, gunmen opened fire on a police patrol late on June 15, killing three officers.

Furqan Bilal, a senior police official, said one attacker was also killed by police while two others fled the scene.

Peshawar was the site of a Taliban assault on an army-run school in December 2014 that left more than 150 people dead, most of them children.

