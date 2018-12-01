Accessibility links

Pakistan

Pakistan To Charge TLP Leaders With Terrorism, Sedition

Hard-line Islamist cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi is among those charged. (file photo)

Pakistan will charge the detained leaders of a hard-line Islamist group with terrorism and sedition, the government said on December 1.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the leader of the Tehrik-e Labaik (TLP) party, cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, and two other TLP leaders have been booked under the charges, which could carry a life prison term.

Rizvi and more than 3,000 of his supporters were arrested during violent demonstrations following the October 31 acquittal of a Christian woman in a blasphemy case.

Rizvi and the other TLP leaders are accused of inciting violence and making incendiary comments about the judiciary and the military.

With reporting by Dawn and AP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal

    Radio Mashaal was launched in January 2010 in order to counter a growing number of Islamic extremist radio stations in Pakistan's Northwest Frontier Province (now Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas along the border with Afghanistan.

