Reports: Maulana Samiul Haq, 'Father Of The Taliban,' Stabbed To Death

Pakistani media reports say that Maulana Samiul Haq, a prominent cleric known as the "father of the Taliban" for having taught some of the militant movement's leaders, has been killed in an apparent knife attack.

Local TV channel Geo News, quoted the cleric's son, Hamidul Haq, as saying he was stabbed to death by an unidentified attacker at his home on November 2.

"My father was on way to a sit-in protest in Islamabad. He returned to his house due to closure of roads and went to his bedroom. Later, he was found dead in a pool of blood,” Hamidul Haq told Geo News.

However, the Reuters news agency quoted Samiul Haq’s deputy, Yousaf Shah, and a relative as saying the cleric was shot dead by unknown assailants.

Samiul Haq, who was in his 80s, ran an Islamic school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan’s northwest.

Pakistani media reported that he had been aligned with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party during July 25 elections, which the party won.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party had sought to work closely with the prominent cleric to implement various reforms and mainstream madrasah education, Dawn.com reported.

