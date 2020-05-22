Pakistani Passenger Jet Crashes Near Karachi, Casualties Unclear

Pakistani officials say an aircraft with 99 passengers on board has crashed near a residential area in the southern city of Karachi.

No details were immediately available as to the fate of the passengers or the crew in the May 22 crash.

The Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement the jet was a Pakistani International Airlines flight traveling from Lahore to Karachi.

The Reuters news agency quoted a spokesman with the airline as saying there were 107 passengers on board. It did not elaborate.