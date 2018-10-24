Pakistani Police Clash With Protesters Angry Over Eviction

Police in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, have clashed with local residents protesting their eviction from housing provided to government employees.

Television footage showed police officers in riot gear armed with batons charging at the protesters on October 24.

Water cannons were also used to keep the crowd at bay.

The protesters pelted the officers with stones, injuring four of them, according to a police spokesperson.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah later ordered the withdrawal of police from the area.

Some reports said the violence left at least 12 injured on both sides.

Police officer Shamael Riaz said more than a dozen protesters were arrested for obstructing police efforts to carry out eviction orders.

The Supreme Court in July ordered the eviction of alleged illegal occupants of housing allocated to government employees, including in a Karachi area called Pakistan Quarters.

