Two Pakistani Police Officers Killed In Balochistan

Pakistani officials say gunmen killed two police officers and wounded another in an attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Police said attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on June 11 on a police checkpoint in the provincial capital, Quetta, killing one officer on the spot and wounding two others before fleeing.

One wounded officer died on the way to hospital, police also said.

A bystander was also wounded, according to some reports.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Resource-rich Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

On June 8, the extremist group Islamic State (IS) claimed to have killed two Chinese nationals who had been kidnapped in Balochistan in May.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn