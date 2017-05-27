Pakistani Scholars Issue Fatwa Against Suicide Attacks

A group of prominent religious scholars in Pakistan has issued a fatwa against suicide attacks, armed insurgency, and the use of force with the aim of imposing Shari'a law.

The fatwa, or religious decree, was issued in Islamabad on May 27 and was signed by 31 noted Islamic scholars at an event organized by the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University.

The fatwa condemns terrorism and extremism and labels suicide attackers and those who support them as traitors.

It also states that waging jihad is a prerogative only of an Islamic state.

The scholars issued a separate declaration calling for more action against extremism and for the proper implementation of Pakistan's blasphemy law, while at the same time condemning the vigilante enforcement of the law.

With reporting by The News