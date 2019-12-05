Pakistani Soldiers, Militants Killed In North Waziristan Clash

Pakistani security forces have killed four suspected militants in the exchange of fire in the northwestern North Waziristan tribal district, officials say.

Security officials told RFE/RL that one army soldier was also killed in the December 5 clash, which took place in the Boya area.

Three soldiers were also wounded, they added.

A self-proclaimed spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed that the militants attacked a security checkpoint, killed three soldiers and wounded three more.

He said two attackers were also killed.

Pakistan launched a massive military operation in North Waziristan in 2014 to cleanse the region of the TTP and other militant groups.

But the region bordering Afghanistan has continued to be the scene of violent attacks, targeted killings, and land-mine blasts.