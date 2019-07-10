Pakistani TV Anchor Shot Dead In Karachi During Apparent Dispute

Pakistani police say TV presenter Mureed Abbas has been shot dead in the southern port city of Karachi.



Authorities say they are investigating reports that Abbas -- an anchor for the independent BOL News channel -- was gunned down during an argument connected with a personal dispute in Karachi's Khayaba-e-Bukhari neighborhood late on July 9.



Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi, confirmed that Abbas was dead upon arrival at the hospital and that he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.



Reports say Khizar Hayat, a friend of Abbas who was with him at the time of the shooting, was shot twice in the confrontation and died from his wounds later at a private hospital in Karachi.



Police say a man suspected of carrying out the shootings attempted to kill himself when authorities stormed into his residence.



They say the suspect shot himself in the chest and was in critical condition on July 10 at a Karachi hospital.

