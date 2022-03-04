News
Paralympics Committee Bans Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Games
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has reversed its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams to compete under a neutral flag in the upcoming Paralympics and now says they will be banned.
The (IPC) decision means the 71 Russians and 12 Belarusians will not be allowed to participate in the Winter Paralympics, which are set to open on March 4 in Beijing.
"You are victims of your governments' actions," IPC President Andrew Parsons told the affected athletes.
Organizers had faced the possibility that other athletes might boycott the games if they had stuck to their original decision to simply remove the flag and let the teams compete after Russia last week launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"If Russian and Belarusian athletes stayed in Beijing, nations were likely to withdraw and a viable games would not have been possible,” Parsons said.
Russia called the decision a "disgrace" and said it would file a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia. The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
One of the most severe punishments against Russia was the suspension of its teams from the men's 2022 World Cup, a decision announced on February 28 by FIFA, football’s world governing body, and UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe.
The Russian Football Union (RFU) says it also will appeal that decision to the CAS. The RFU is looking to expedite the process in hopes that the punishment is either overturned or suspended so the national team can play in qualifying playoffs this month.
Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, have all ruled out playing against the team.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will bring together about 600 athletes for events stretching over 10 days.
The movement against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes picked up steam early this week when a group of Ukrainian athletes wrote a letter condemning Russia's invasion and asking for an immediate ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics.
The list of signers of the letter grew rapidly and would have been more, but as the letter stated, it was a challenge to speak with all athletes from Ukraine “as they are seeking safety in bomb shelters.”
Rob Koehler, the head of the advocacy group Global Athlete, called the moment “a clear message to every single athlete about how valuable and important their voices are for change.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Russia Attacks Ukrainian Nuclear Plant As War Rages Near Kyiv, Southern Cities
Ukrainian emergency services say they have put out a fire that was burning out of control overnight at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, after local officials say Russian forces opened fire on the facility overnight as a Russian column approached.
Meanwhile, bombed residential buildings were smoldering on the northern edge of the capital, Kyiv, and Russia's intensified attack on southern cities continued as the ninth day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine dawned on March 4.
The nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The UN's nuclear agency said early on March 4 that it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation at Zaporizhzyya.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said late on March 3 that there were no initial signs of elevated radiation levels at the plant.
Video showed a five-story building, reportedly a training facility, burning at Zaporizhzhya.
Zaporizhzhya Mayor Dmytro Orlov said Russian forces had opened fire on a checkpoint a few kilometers from the nuclear plant and on civilians there and shelling pounded the area for at least an hour. He said the city had no water supply and power outages.
A protocol to the Geneva Convention restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a video address after the fire began urging Europeans to "please wake up. Tell your politicians -- Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."
Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to update them about the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
The White House said "President Biden joined President Zelenskiy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site."
The director-general of the national atomic energy company, Energoatom, said firefighters initially "were not being allowed" to reach the burning structure.
"There are huge risks. Fighting at the station. Reactors are in danger," Ihor Murashov said via Telegram.
Johnson's office said "the reckless actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."
Granholm said on Twitter that she had spoken to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and that the reactors at Zaporizhzhya were "protected by robust containment structures" and were being "safely shut down."
The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said at a special meeting of his agency in Vienna on March 2 that the UN nuclear watchdog was working with "all sides" to explore how to ensure safety and how the plants and their staffs could be supported.
Elsewhere, residential buildings smoldered in the city of Chernihiv, outside Kyiv, early on March 4 after heavy bombardment overnight that caused casualties.
Intense Russian bombing and encirclement efforts also continue in cities in southern Ukraine, where Russia reportedly occupied its first sizable city, Kherson, and Russian forces are apparently seeking to gain control of the strategic Black Sea coast.
Thousands of people are thought to have been killed and more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled west amid a burgeoning refugee crisis since Putin launched his all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Aerial Footage Of Ukrainian Town Reveals Devastation After Russian Attack
Zelenskiy: Talks With Russia Needed To Stop The Killing But Compromise Has Limits
Slain Kazakh Opposition Leader's Son Demands New Probe Into His Father's Death
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- The son of a Kazakh opposition leader whose death in 2005 was officially declared a suicide has demanded a new probe into his father's death.
Qairat Nurqadilov said on March 3 that he had filed a request with the prosecutor-general's office to reinvestigate his father's death.
"I hope that the new prosecutor-general, Berik Asylov, will read my request in the near future and the new probe will be launched soon," Nurqadilov said.
Asylov told RFE/RL that he had not yet been informed about Nurqadilov's request.
Qairat Nurqadilov’s father, Zamanbek Nurqadilov, was once mayor of the oil-rich country's largest city, Almaty, and chairman of the emergency situations agency before he turned into a fierce critic of then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government in 2004.
He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. The death was officially declared a suicide.
Qairat Nurqadilov’s demand for a new probe comes after deadly unrest in January that resulted in the removal of Kazakhstan’s former president and his clan from the political scene.
His father’s death preceded a series of suspicious deaths of opposition politicians and journalists. It remains unclear whether Qairat Nurqadilov’s demand for a new probe into his father’s death will touch off reexaminations of any of those cases.
Among them are the deaths of another opposition leader, former government minister and Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and his two associates, who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found the same day as the interview bloodied and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died several days later in a hospital.
Police said he had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent to Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, which accused him of involvement into kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and KazTAG
NOTE: The author of this article is a brother of the late journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov.
State Duma Committee OKs Draft Law Criminalizing 'False News' About Russian Military
A committee in Russia's State Duma has approved a draft law criminalizing the distribution of "false news" about military operations amid a crackdown on independent media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Committee for State Building and Legislations approved the draft legislation on March 3.
After full approval by lawmakers, the bill is expected to be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
The bill envisions penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of "false news" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
The full State Duma is expected to debate the legislation on March 4.
The move comes as Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting that it be called a "special military operation."
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, Moscow-based the Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion, while the popular Russian television station Dozhd suspended its operations amid pressure linked to its coverage.
Russian Oligarch Deripaska Calls For End Of War Against Ukraine
Russian billionaire tycoon Oleg Deripaska, known for his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, has called for an end to the war in Ukraine.
"Peace is very important! It is insane to prolong [peace] negotiations!" he said on March 3 in a post on Telegram.
Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the West, warned of a possible nuclear accident at any of Ukraine's nuclear power facilities during the fighting, which would endanger, Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as a whole.
"For those who do not understand -- any incident involving those objects will be remembered by our successors in Russia, Ukraine, and Europe for some 200 years to come," Deripaska wrote.
Deripaska is one of several Russian billionaires to call on the authorities to stop the full-scale military attack against Ukraine launched on February 24.
Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Oleg Tinkov, and Aleksei Mordashov -- also billionaires who have been targeted by Western sanctions -- have already publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.
EU Approves 'Historic' Measures To Protect Ukraine's Refugees
The European Union has agreed to measures providing temporary protection to the hundreds of thousands of refugees streaming into the bloc as they try to escape Russia's invasion and heavy bombardment of cities across Ukraine.
EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson announced the "historic decision" on March 3 after a meeting of interior ministers from the bloc's 27 members.
"Historic decision...right now; the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine," she said in a tweet.
The Temporary Protection Directive applies to Ukrainians and people who have made Ukraine their residence, as well as family members, who have been displaced by the conflict.
Non-Ukrainian nationals and stateless people legally residing in Ukraine who cannot return to their country or region of origin, such as asylum seekers or beneficiaries of international protection and their family members, will also be granted protection in the EU, the directive says.
Temporary protection would apply immediately and run for one year. It can be extended automatically by six monthly periods for a further year, according to the directive.
The United Nations said on March 3 that as the conflict entered its eighth day, more than 1 million people had fled Ukraine, almost 600,000 of whom crossed into EU member Poland.
Putin Talks About The Importance Of Giving Up Power In Decades-Old Footage
Estonian Cargo Ship Sinks After Explosion Near Ukrainian Port City Of Odesa
An Estonian shipping agency says a cargo ship it manages has sunk off of Ukraine's Black Sea coast after an explosion.
The Vista Shipping Agency (VSA) said the incident occurred on March 3 near the port city of Odesa.
It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.
Reuters quoted a company official as saying that two crew members were located in a life raft near the ship, while four others were missing.
Russia's Popular Dozhd TV Suspends Operations Amid Pressure From Regulator Over War Coverage
The popular Russian television station Dozhd has suspended its operations amid pressure linked to its coverage of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The television channel's director-general and owner, Natalya Sindeyeva, said on March 3 that the decision had been made at a meeting of Dozhd's staff members, adding that the channel was suspending its operations for an uncertain period of time due to "new conditions."
Sindeyeva's announcement came one day after Dozhd's chief editor, Tikhon Dzyadko, said that he and several other Dozhd journalists had left Russia, fearing for their safety.
Dozhd's website was blocked in Russia on March 1 after the Prosecutor-General's Office demanded the move.
Russian authorities also took the Ekho Moskvy radio station off the air for distributing what authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ekho Moskvy announced its closure hours before Sindeyeva's announcement.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country, including RFE/RL channels and websites, that Russia's actions in Ukraine cannot be called "war" or an "invasion" and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
Roskomnadzor on February 28 blocked Current Time and the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service for refusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine. Current Time is a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, is expected to start discussing a draft law that envisions punishment of up to 15 years in prison for "premeditated distribution of false information about military operations of Russian Federation’s armed forces."
Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Progressing, With IAEA Chief Set To Visit Tehran
Negotiators at talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal were cautiously optimistic that the parties were moving toward an agreement, with the head of the UN's atomic energy agency set to travel to Tehran this weekend.
"We are at the final stages of the ViennaTalks on the JCPOA. Some relevant issues are still open and success is never guaranteed in such a complex negotiation. Doing our best in the coordinator's team. But we are definitely not there yet," Enrique Mora, the European Union's coordinator for the talks, said on March 3.
Numerous rounds of talks involving U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement to replace a 2015 deal exchanging curbs on Iranian nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of that deal in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions against Iran, and Tehran subsequently fell out of compliance with some terms of the agreement.
Progress has been reported, but Tehran wants the issue of uranium traces found at old but undeclared sites to be dropped and closed permanently, Reuters quoted an anonymous Iranian official as saying.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 urged Iran to move quickly to resolve any remaining issues and said a decision "must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."
Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov, who has been widely regarded as the most publicly optimistic among the delegation leaders on the prospect of a new deal, said he thought enough progress had been made to believe the talks wouldn't collapse.
"There are some issues that need to be finalized.... The outstanding issues are relatively small but not yet settled," he said.
Adding a sense of urgency to the atmosphere was a quarterly report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stating that Iran has sharply increased its stockpile of enriched uranium.
The report, according to several international news agencies, said Tehran now has more than 33.2 kilograms of highly enriched uranium with a purity of up to 60 percent, a level which means it can quickly be processed to create weapons-grade material.
It takes around 25 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, which is around 90 percent purity, to make an atomic bomb.
With headway being made, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi set plans to travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on March 5, the IAEA said in a statement.
The plans for a visit were first reported by an Iranian news agency affiliated with that country's top security body.
Iran acknowledged the advances in some areas but warned "extra efforts" were still needed to revive the deal.
"#ViennaTalks still continue. Premature good news does not substitute good agreement," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.
The IAEA said Grossi would address journalists after returning from Iran to Vienna late on March 5.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
After Talks, Macron Says 'Nothing Reassuring' From Putin, Believes 'Worst Is Yet To Come' In Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader was "lying" to himself and making a "major mistake" in Ukraine that will cost Russia dearly in the long term, while Putin vowed that Russia will keep up its fight, according to separate accounts from Paris and Moscow of the leaders' long-distance conversation on March 3.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
As Putin's massive invasion of Ukraine entered its second week, Macron said there was "nothing in what President Putin said that could reassure us," an unnamed French presidential aide said, according to AFP.
Macron believes "the worst is to come" in Ukraine after what was reportedly a 90-minute phone call with Putin, according to the aide.
Ukrainian and Russian delegates gathered for challenging cease-fire talks in southern Belarus on March 3, the second such effort since the invasion began.
Putin suggested he could add to his demands if talks with Ukrainian officials don't go Moscow's way, according to the Kremlin account of the conversation.
Putin suggested there were "attempts to buy time by dragging out the negotiations" and said such efforts "would only lead to additional demands on Kyiv in our negotiating position."
Putin also was said to have vowed to achieve his goals of "demilitarizing" and making a neutral neighbor of Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
Putin repeated his unsubstantiated account of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine as a battle against militants and armed nationalists in neighboring Ukraine, which was already fighting an eight-year war against Russia-backed separatists in its east.
Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities has intensified in the past day, with more than 1 million Ukrainian war refugees already abroad. But Ukrainian military and civil defense measures showing fierce resistance.
"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin's office quoted him telling Macron, echoing the unsubstantiated "de-Nazification" rationale that the Russian leader cited when he launched the attack on February 24.
Macron delivered an address to the French people on March 2 in which he denounced "lies" being spread by the Russian government to justify its invasion and said Putin had chosen to launch an "ignoble war...alone and deliberately."
Putin told Macron he disagreed with the speech, the Kremlin said.
In his address, Macron said he would stay in contact with Putin.
Macron has said he is in constant contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is helping defend Kyiv and whom the French leader described as "the face of honor, freedom, and courage."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S., Britain Announce New Sanctions Hitting Russian Billionaires, Associates Of Putin
The United States has announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, including his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
The announcement on March 3 came as Russian forces pressed on with their invasion of Ukraine, killing and injuring thousands of people and forcing an estimated 1 million people to flee.
Aside from Peskov, described in a White House statement about the sanctions as “a top purveyor of Putin’s propaganda,” the U.S. sanctions apply to Alisher Usmanov, identified by the White House as one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.
The U.S. State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.
"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people," the White House statement said in detailing the new measures, which match earlier actions against Russia's wealthiest figures announced by the European Union.
The U.K. government also imposed sanctions on Usmanov and former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, who was among those sanctioned on March 3 by the United States. The British Foreign Office said the pair have "significant interests in the U.K. and close links to the Kremlin." The U.K. sanctions take immediate effect, the Foreign Office said.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the sanctions send a "clear message that we will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime."
The EU’s actions include several Russian billionaires close to the Kremlin and Peskov. The United States, Britain, and Europe are using the sanctions to inflict financial pain on Russian elites as a means of getting to Putin.
U.S. President Joe Biden said on March 1 in his State of the Union address that the United States would work to seize the yachts, luxury apartments, and private jets of wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.
The White House statement on March 3 said the action targeted “an expansive list of Putin’s cronies and their family members,” including the Uzbekistan-born Usmanov.
His property, including his super yacht, will be blocked from use in the United States, the statement said, confirming an earlier report that said German authorities had seized the 156-meter super yacht estimated to be worth $600 million.
Usmanov’s private jet, one of Russia’s largest privately owned aircraft, is also covered by the sanctions.
Earlier on March 3, the French government said it had seized a super yacht linked to powerful Russian tycoon Igor Sechin, one of Putin's closest associates. The vessel, owned by a company linked to Sechin, the chief executive officer of Russian energy giant Rosneft, was seized as part of the measures taken by the European Union against Russia.
The United States will continue to work with our allies and partners “to hold accountable the Russian oligarchs and corrupt leaders who are profiting from this violent regime,” the White House said.
“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the U.S. financial system; their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” the White House said.
Others targeted by the new sanctions include oligarchs Nikolai Tokarev, Arkady Rotenberg, Sergei Chemezov, and Yevgeniy Prigozhin and members of their families.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
RFE/RL Correspondent Captures Aftermath Of Attack On Borodyanka, Northwest Of Kyiv
Armenian Lawmakers Elect Former Minister Khachatrian As President
Armenian lawmakers have elected Vahagn Khachatrian as the country's new president following the sudden resignation of Armen Sarkisian in January.
The former minister of high-tech industry won 71 votes in the second round of balloting among lawmakers on March 3, seven more than needed despite a boycott of the vote by opposition factions.
Though he has no party affiliation, Khachatrian was supported by deputies from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's ruling Civil Contract party.
"You are assuming the post of the president of the republic at a crucial time for the future of Armenia, when we are in a difficult period of regional and international challenges," Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said in a congratulatory message to the 62-year-old Khachatrian.
Sarkisian abruptly stepped down on January 23, citing a lack of power to influence policy during times of national crisis.
He had been critical of Pashinian over a number of issues, especially during the fallout from a six-week war with Azerbaijan in 2020 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal.
Armenian forces lost control over large parts of the region and surrounding districts, while Azerbaijan was able to recapture territory lost in an early 1990s separatist conflict.
Sarkisian criticized being left out of negotiations to end the war and later objected when Pashinian fired Armenia's military leaders amid anti-government protests.
Under the constitution, Armenia is a parliamentary republic where the head of the executive is prime minister, while the role of president is primarily ceremonial.
Khachatrian, Armenia's fifth president since it regained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is a trained economist who served as the mayor of the capital, Yerevan, from 1996 to 1998. Afterward he joined the board of directors in Armeconombank.
Last year, Pashinian appointed him minister of high-technology industry.
Georgia, Moldova Formally Apply For EU Membership Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Two former Soviet republics, Georgia and Moldova, have formally applied for European Union membership, after their ambitions were accelerated in the shadow of Russia's full-scale invasion of nearby Ukraine.
The newfound initiative in the two countries -- where Russian troops are positioned in defiance of local and international opposition -- follows Ukraine's decision to press its demands for EU membership since tens of thousands of Russian troops crossed its borders from the east, south, and via Belarus from the north.
The EU accession process usually takes years and requires meeting strict criteria that takes into account such factors as economic stability, the level of corruption, and respect for human rights. Unanimity among the 27-nation bloc is required to allow new members in.
"The application for EU Membership is yet another milestone on the path of European integration of Georgia -- it is a stage, which turns a new page in our history and continues the effort of our ancestors, which is aimed at the accession of Georgia into a common European family," Prime Minister Irakli Garabishvili said in a statement posted on the government's website on March 3.
Hours later, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told reporters that she was "signing a request to join the European Union"
Georgia's and Moldova's efforts to forge closer ties with the West have long angered Russia.
Moldova shares a roughly 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine, including Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester, which has a heavily Russian-speaking population.
Georgia has a nearly 900-kilometer-long border with southern Russia, including the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, whose independence Moscow has backed diplomatically and militarily since a five-day war in 2008.
Tbilisi and Chisinau have each resisted joining EU-wide sanctions against Russia since the Ukraine escalation.
But Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, announced his party's decision "to immediately apply for the EU membership" at a news conference on March 2.
Georgia had been planning to submit the application in 2024, but the party decided to apply in an expedited manner due to the changed situation in the world.
Two sources close to the Moldovan government who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak officially suggested to an RFE/RL correspondent that a decision had been made late on March 2 to apply the following day.
But they later said the plans were on hold.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu issued a fresh call in 2020 for Moscow to withdraw its 1,500 or so holdover troops from a post-Soviet separatist dispute in the region.
Separatists in Transdniester, the sliver of land between the Dniester River and the Moldovan–Ukrainian border, have effectively controlled the area since shortly after the Soviet Union's disintegration in the early 1990s.
Both Georgia and Ukraine have signed Association Agreements with the EU "on economic integration and political approximation" and free trade, which are not guarantees for eventual membership.
As Russian troops continued their attacks this week throughout Ukraine, officials in Kyiv suggested they were awaiting signals of an EU willingness to accept an accelerated Ukrainian application for membership.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Georgian Service and RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak
U.K. Accuses Russia Of Deploying Destructive 'Vacuum Bombs' In Ukraine
The United Kingdom has accused Russia of deploying thermobaric weapons systems in Ukraine, raising fears there could be an escalation of the damage being done as Moscow intensifies its assault on major cities a week after invading its neighbor.
"How far (Russian President Vladimir Putin) will go, what weapons he will authorize to achieve his ultimate aim, is unknown but we've seen the use of massive amounts of artillery. We've seen the deployment of thermobaric artillery weapon systems and we worry how broad those could go," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on March 3 during a visit to NATO ally Estonia.
He did not elaborate.
Ukraine's government and human rights groups have already accused Russia of possibly using thermobaric weapons, while some military experts say video footage appears to show Russian military equipment capable of launching such weapons entering Ukraine during the invasion.
Russia has not commented on the issue.
Thermobaric weapons, sometimes called "vacuum bombs," basically suck in oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a higher-temperature explosion than conventional bombs.
Though not illegal, their usage is controversial because they are much more devastating than conventional explosives of similar size, and have a devastating impact on anyone caught in their blast radius.
The United States used them Vietnam and more recently in Afghanistan to destroy mountain caves where militants were hiding.
Russia used them in its war in Chechnya in 1999 and was condemned by Human Rights Watch for doing so.
Russian-made thermobaric weapons also were reportedly used in the Syrian civil war by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.
With reporting by The Guardian and the BBC
IAEA's Grossi To Visit Iran As Nuclear Deal's Fate Hangs In Balance
The director-general of the UN's atomic energy agency will travel to Iran on March 5 to meet with Iranian officials as Tehran and world powers continue to negotiate a possible return to a crippled nuclear agreement.
"Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday," the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement on March 3.
The plans for a visit were first reported by an Iranian news agency affiliated with that country's top security body.
"If Grossi's trip could help the agency and Tehran to reach a road map to resolve existing safeguard issues, it can help revival of the nuclear deal in Vienna," the Nournews agency said.
Numerous rounds of talks including U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement to replace a 2015 deal exchanging curbs on Iranian nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
Then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of that deal in 2018 and reinstated crippling sanctions against Iran, and Tehran subsequently fell out of compliance with some terms of the agreement.
Progress has been reported but Tehran wants the issue of uranium traces found at old but undeclared sites to be dropped and closed permanently, Reuters quoted an anonymous Iranian official as saying.
On February 26, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that Tehran was "seriously reviewing a draft of a [new] agreement."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 2 urged Iran to move quickly to resolve any remaining issues and said a decision "must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer."
Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov, who has been widely regarded as the most publicly optimistic among the delegation leaders on the prospect of a new deal, told Reuters that "we are one minute from the finish line."
The IAEA said Grossi would address journalists after returning from Iran to Vienna late on March 5.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ekho Moskvy, One Of Russia's Last Independent Broadcasters, Closes Amid Government Crackdown
Ekho Moskvy, an independent Russian media outlet critical of the Kremlin, has decided to close amid moves by the government to restrict its outreach.
"By a majority vote of the board of directors of Ekho Moskvy, a decision was made to liquidate the radio channel and the website of Ekho Moskvy," the broadcaster, one of the few remaining independent media outlets in Russia, said in a statement on Telegram.
The move comes after the Prosecutor-General's Office took the Ekho Moskvy radio station off the air for broadcasting what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Another independent broadcaster, television channel Dozhd TV, announced on March 1 that its website was blocked in Russia by order of the Prosecutor-General's Office amid a harsh crackdown by authorities on independent media outlets.
Ekho Moskvy first aired on August 22, 1990, in Moscow. Before the war with Ukraine, the radio station was taken off the air only once, during the State Committee for the Emergency Situation coup in 1991.
National media watchdog Roskomnadzor has warned media across the country that Russia's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
The media regulator on February 28 blocked Current Time and the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service for refusing to delete their reports about the war in Ukraine.
On March 2, the editorial offices of RFE/RL's Russian Service received six notifications from Roskomnadzor late on March 2 in which the Russian media-monitoring agency threatened to block the service's website amid ongoing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
RFE/RL last week rejected Roskomnadzor's threat to block its Current Time website in Russia unless it deleted information about the invasion.
Russia's Debt Ratings Slashed To Junk On Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion
Two major debt ratings agencies have slashed Russia's sovereign assessment to junk status after the West slapped a series of crippling sanctions on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Both Fitch and Moody's said late on March 2 that they now designated Russian debt as junk, a category of countries that are seen as being at risk of not repaying their debt.
Moody's now puts the rating on Russian long-term debt at B3, down from Baa3, while Fitch lowered its rating from BBB to B. Both ratings have a negative outlook, meaning they could be downgraded further.
Russia's ruble has plummeted to record lows and the country's borrowing costs have risen sharply after the West imposed the sanctions, which have limited Russia's ability to transact in foreign currencies such as dollars and euros, frozen the assets of multiple Russian banks, and cut off Russia's banks from the SWIFT messaging system banks use to transmit information globally.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
U.S. Alleges 'Full Assault' By Russia On 'Media And Truth,' As RFE/RL Fields Website Threat
The U.S. State Department has accused Moscow of mounting "a full assault on media freedom and the truth" as officials there seek to "mislead and suppress" information about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The statement follows Russian media closures and the detention of hundreds of people in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities since anti-war protests erupted following Russian President Vladimir Putin's launch of the full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24.
"The people of Russia did not choose this war. Putin did," the State Department said. "They have a right to know about the death, suffering, and destruction being inflicted by their government on the people of Ukraine. The people of Russia also have a right to know about the human costs of this senseless war to their own soldiers."
Roskomnadzor earlier warned media across the country that Russia's invasion of Ukraine cannot be called "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation in Ukraine."
The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in its first extraordinary session in decades on March 2 to "deplore" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine" and demand a withdrawal of troops.
The editorial offices of RFE/RL's Russian Service received six notifications from Roskomnadzor late on March 2 in which the Russian media-monitoring agency threatened to block the service's website amid ongoing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
The service reported that Roskomnadzor said it would use its powers to block news on Svoboda.org about the shelling of Kharkiv, in Ukraine, as well as the hacking of some Russian websites by cyber-actors sympathetic to Ukraine and material about social-media reactions to the hostilities.
The media regulator said the materials "delivered deliberately false socially significant information about Russia's alleged attack on the territory of Ukraine" in ways that could "create panic among people."
RFE/RL last week rejected Roskomnadzor's threat to block its Current Time website in Russia unless it deleted information about the invasion.
"We will not comply," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said, defending the organization's factual reporting about soldiers killed or captured in Ukraine.
One of Russia's leading media outlets, Moscow radio station Ekho Moskvy, was taken off the air amid a Russian crackdown on independent media covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to editor in chief Aleksei Venediktov.
And Tikhon Dzyadko, the chief editor of the independent online television channel Dozhd TV, said on March 2 that and colleagues had left Russia indefinitely after the channel's website was blocked by government authorities.
The State Department said both were "baselessly" accused of wrongdoing and noted that they are respected news outlets with histories of accurate reporting.
It also cited the Russian government's "throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms" that are used by many Russians.
It said Roskomnadzor had "threatened to block other online platforms and Golos Ameriki (VOA Russian) if they do not comply with requests to take down reporting on Russia's invasion.
"We call upon Putin and his government to honor Russia's international obligations and commitments, to immediately cease this bloodshed, withdraw its troops from Ukraine's territory, and to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of their own citizens," the State Department said.
Ukraine, Russia Agree To Create Humanitarian Corridors But No Breakthrough On Cease-Fire
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to create humanitarian corridors in areas of Ukraine where fighting is worst, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said after negotiations between the two sides on March 3.
Podolyak said while there was no breakthrough on a cease-fire, negotiators did reach agreement on joint efforts to secure humanitarian corridors for evacuations and the supply of medicine and food to sites “with the most intensive fighting with a possibility of [a temporary] cease-fire in the areas where such evacuations will take place."
Podolyak spoke with journalists after the talks in western Belarus as Russian troops continued their full-scale attack on Ukraine. The negotiators also agreed to meet again, he said.
Ukrainian negotiators said before the talks that they would demand a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors as deaths and destruction mounted eight days after Russia began the unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
WATCH: Russia is coming to talks with questions it has formulated answers to long ago, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Ukrainian president was speaking to a group of local and international journalists in Kyiv on March 3:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said before that the talks would cover “themes and issues” but not set conditions. There are things on which there can be no compromise, he said, but other things on which “compromises must be found so that people stopped being killed.”
Speaking at a news conference, Zelenskiy also called on the West to increase its military assistance after NATO members ruled out enforcing a no-fly zone for fear of igniting a direct war with nuclear-armed Russia.
"If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelenskiy said.
Rusian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the invasion despite a global clamor for an end to hostilities and the damaging effects of sanctions on Russia's economy.
Putin said Russia's military operation was going according to plan and praised its soldiers as heroes. Putin said earlier that Russia intends to continue the fight "against militants of nationalist armed groups," according to a Kremlin account of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir witnessed the immediate aftermath of an attack on the town of Borodyanka, northwest of the capital in the Kyiv region:
Zelenskiy earlier urged his countrymen to keep up their resistance despite bombardment and encirclement efforts against major Ukrainian cities.
The appeal came after Russia's all-out invasion entered its second week and a night of Russian shelling of Kyiv and the strategic cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol. Zelenskiy praised Ukrainian resistance and said, "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom."
Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since Putin ordered Russian troops to invade on February 24.
WATCH: A retired senior NATO commander says analysts are unsure why exactly Russia's invasion has stalled, but says unexpected "heavy losses" suffered from Ukrainian anti-tank weapons and drones may have played a big role:
More than 1 million people have fled in just seven days, according to the United Nations.
Russian troops reportedly have reached the center of Kherson, which would be the first sizable Ukrainian city occupied by Russian forces since the all-out conflict began. But it was unclear who controlled the Black Sea coastal city, home to nearly 300,000 people.
Kherson's mayor, Ihor Kolykhayev, said late on March 2 that Russian troops were in the streets of that city of nearly 300,000 people and had entered the local council building.
He said he had spoken to the "armed visitors." "I just asked them not to shoot people," he said.
Regional official Hennady Lakhuta was quoted as saying "occupiers" were in "all parts" of Kherson.
A U.K. intelligence update on Ukraine early on March 3 said that while some Russian forces had entered Kherson, the military situation was unclear.
British intelligence concluded that Kharkiv and the cities of Chernihiv and Mariupol remained in Ukrainian hands. But it said Mariupol, a large port city on the Azov Sea, appeared to be encircled by Russian forces, echoing a Russian Defense Ministry claim.
The Ukrainian emergency services said at least 33 bodies had been recovered from rubble in the wake of air strikes in Chernihiv on March 3. The regional governor said two schools as well as private houses were hit.
Ukraine's border authority announced that nearly 14,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, had returned to the country on March 2, an increase of around 2,000 from the previous day.
Ukraine's national emergency service has said more than 2,000 civilians have died, but that figure was impossible to confirm.
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova, addressing the UN Human Rights Council on March 3, said that Russian bombings of Ukrainian cities "clearly amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity."
Dzhaparova called for "accountability for war criminals spilling the blood of Ukrainian children."
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on March 3 that an advance team had left The Hague for Ukraine to begin gathering evidence of possible war crimes.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said a day earlier that he had "a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine" and that 39 countries appealed for an investigation of events there.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sent a message on March 3 demanding that "this war needs to stop now."
"I call for an immediate cease-fire," Borrell wrote on Twitter after visiting a refugee center in the capital of Moldova, which shares a long border with Ukraine. "I call for immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on France-2 television: "I think it is possible that the worst is ahead of us" in Ukraine. He said France would propose a resolution to the UN Security Council later on March 3 to demand a cease-fire in Ukraine.
But Russia's veto power made progress on such a proposal unlikely.
Major blasts were reported overnight in Kyiv. But the U.K. intelligence report echoed other sources in saying a huge military column extending tens of kilometers north of the capital had made little apparent progress over the past three days.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on March 3 that some of the explosions that rang out over that city overnight were the work of Ukrainian air-defense systems targeting Russian missiles.
He also vowed that heating mains near the main railway station damaged the previous day would be repaired and restored on March 3.
A five-story apartment building in Irpen, a western suburb of the Ukrainian capital, was shelled and suffered significant damage. Witnesses who spoke with an RFE/RL correspondent at the scene said they heard a military plane fly overhead shortly before the explosions.
There were no reports of deaths from the attack, but residents of the building say several people were injured.
"The city authorities continue to ensure the operation of Kyiv's critical infrastructure," Klitschko said.
He urged Kyiv residents to avoid unnecessary travel in and around the capital and reminded them of the nighttime curfew.
Klitschko has warned of "obvious plans" by Russian troops to surround the capital and that they planned to strangle Kyiv with a blockade.
The UN's refugee agency said on March 3 that 1 million people had fled Ukraine in the past seven days to find safety in neighboring countries. Train stations and border checkpoints with Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary were jammed with mostly women and children.
The United Nations plenum approved a nonbinding resolution late on March 2 that "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine." It was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members.
Thirty-five members, including China and Russian allies Iran and Cuba, abstained, and five countries, including Russia, Syria, and Belarus, voted against the resolution.
The U.S. State Department also called on Putin to "immediately cease this bloodshed" and withdraw Russian troops and condemned blocks and threatened blocks on independent news outlets and the authorities' "throttling" of social media.
Protests in Russia against the invasion of Ukraine have incurred mass arrests, and Russian authorities have imposed broad bans on the use of words like "war" or "invasion" to describe events in Ukraine.
International measures to punish Russia's invasion of its neighbor have also continued, including financial bans, sports bans, and businesses ceasing operations in Russia.
The United States announced new sanctions against Russia and the introduction of strict controls on the export of high-tech products to Belarus.
The Washington Post reported that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration had requested $10 billion from Congress to aid Ukraine as U.S. spending talks continue.
Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said that international financial support so far for Ukraine totaled more than $15 billion.
In the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reportedly said his country would not veto another round of EU sanctions against Russia. He said that "unity is paramount" at this point, according to local outlet Mandiner.hu.
Ukrainian former world heavyweight boxing champion Volodymyr Klitschko, brother of the Kyiv mayor, praised the international sports community for its response in "standing together" to pressure Moscow with bans on Russian organizations and participation in major events.
"Ban Russian teams from participating. I have nothing against the athletes, but they are presenting the regime and in some way the connection with this war," Klitschko said.
Later, the International Paralympic Committee announced that athletes from Russia and Belarus, which allowed Russian military staging near the border, will not be able to compete at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing set to begin on March 4.
Russia's Defense Ministry on March 2 gave its first casualty estimates since launching the unprovoked invasion. It said 498 of its soldiers have died since the war started last week, while a spokesman added on Twitter that another 1,597 Russian soldiers had been wounded.
The numbers could not be independently verified. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, which has said Russia's casualty numbers are close to 6,000.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said on March 3 that Russia's casualty numbers are around 9,000, another figure that is impossible to verify.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Russian Service, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, BBC, CNN, and AFP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Orthodox Clerics Call For Stop To War In Ukraine In Rare Challenge To Russian Government2
After Talks, Macron Says 'Nothing Reassuring' From Putin, Believes 'Worst Is Yet To Come' In Ukraine3
'Hungry' Russian Soldiers Loot Ukrainian Shops4
'I'm In Shock': Russians Brace For Hardship As Putin's War On Ukraine Plunges Economy Into Crisis5
Amid Increasing Protests Against War, Moscow Mayor Warns Of Repercussions6
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack7
Second Round Of Talks Set To Take Place As Russia Continues Shelling Ukrainian Cities8
Georgia, Moldova Formally Apply For EU Membership Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine9
'Our Streets, Our Town': Unarmed Ukrainians Confront Russian Troops10
UN Approves Resolution Deploring Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Subscribe