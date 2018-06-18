‘Peace Convoy’ Arrives In Kabul After 700-Kilometer March

Afghan peace activists have arrived in Kabul after trekking some 700 kilometers on foot calling for an end to Afghanistan’s nearly 17-year war.

The Helmand Peace Convoy reached the Afghan capital early on June 17 chanting slogans including “We want peace” and “Stop the war, after traveling for more than a month.

The march kicked off in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand Province, which is largely under Taliban control.

It began with a group of nine men and picked up around 40 supporters during the journey.

The participants arrived in Kabul following a three-day truce between the Taliban and government forces coinciding with the Eid al-Fitr holiday that ends the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The Kabul government extended its cease-fire by 10 days, but the Taliban said that they would resume their attacks.

Early on June 18, Taliban fighters attacked police posts in the eastern province of Kapisa’s Tagab district, leaving two police officers wounded, the provincial deputy police chief said.

Mohammad Masood said heavy casualties were inflicted to the attackers in the two-hour gunbattle, without providing details.

With reporting by Tolo News and AP