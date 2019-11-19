Pence's Aide: Trump's Call To Zelenskiy Was 'Unusual'

A divided intelligence committee of the U.S. House of Representatives conducted another presidential impeachment hearing on November 19. While committee chairman Adam Schiff, a democrat, said President Donald Trump was pushing Ukraine into "politically motivated investigations," committee ranking member Devin Nunes, a Republican, challenged this view. Jennifer Williams, an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and a witness to Trump's controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July, characterized it as "unusual" because "it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter."