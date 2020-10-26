Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.
Podcast: Street Protests And Strikes In Belarus
After Alyaksandr Lukashenka ignored an opposition deadline to step down and instead cracked down hard again on massive street protests, opponents are trying to turn up the pressure with a general strike. Will Russia's stance shift along with the events in Belarus? RFE/RL senior correspondent Rob Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.
Episodes
-
-
October 12, 2020
Podcast: Calculated Clampdowns In Russia And Belarus?
-
October 05, 2020
Podcast: Will The Russian Military Muscle In On Belarus?
-
September 28, 2020
Podcast: A Suspected Poisoning, A Quest For The Truth
-
September 21, 2020
Podcast: Politics, Poison, And The State Duma Elections
-
September 14, 2020
Podcast: Elections In Russia And A Meeting With Lukashenka