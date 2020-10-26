Accessibility links

Podcast: Street Protests And Strikes In Belarus

After Alyaksandr Lukashenka ignored an opposition deadline to step down and instead cracked down hard again on massive street protests, opponents are trying to turn up the pressure with a general strike. Will Russia's stance shift along with the events in Belarus? RFE/RL senior correspondent Rob Coalson joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

