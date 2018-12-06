Police In Tbilisi Detain Son-In-Law of Georgia's Outgoing President

TBILISI -- Outgoing Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili’s son-in-law, Mindia Gogochuri, has been detained along with an associate on suspicion of illegal possession of handguns, the Interior Minister said on December 6.

According to the ministry, Gogochuri's associate also was wanted on charges of intentionally inflicting harm on another person. His name was not released.

The ministry says both men were detained during an overnight raid at a Tbilisi apartment, where they were staying.

It says police confiscated a bullet-proof vest that was in their possession along with two pistols that were found outside the apartment building.

Police say they are confident that the pistols were thrown out of an apartment window before they were detained.

Gogochuri, who is the husband of President Margvelashvili's step-daughter, has been detained several times in recent years on different charges.

But Gogochuri was never convicted in those cases.

Since 2016, Gogochuri also has been hospitalized twice with gunshot wounds he sustained in violent incidents.

With reporting by Rustavi-2