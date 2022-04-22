News
Prague Street In Front Of Russian Embassy, Nearby Bridge Renamed To Honor Ukrainian Heroes
PRAGUE -- The name of the Prague street in front of the Russian Embassy has been changed to Ukrainian Heroes Street and a bridge nearby has been renamed in honor of a Ukrainian soldier.
Prague city officials and Ukraine’s ambassador to the Czech Republic were on hand on April 22 as street signs bearing the new names were posted at the sites.
The decision to rename a segment of the street and the bridge, which was approved by Prague municipal lawmakers and the city's topographical commission last month, came into force on April 22. The street was previously named Korunovacni Street.
The renamed street will not affect locals as there are no residential buildings in the renamed segment.
The renamed bridge is a railway bridge next to the site that now bears the name of Vitaliy Skakun, a Ukrainian soldier who blew himself up to destroy a bridge in the Kherson region to block the progress of Russian troops on February 24, the day the Kremlin started its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posthumously gave Skakun the title Hero of Ukraine.
It's not the first time Prague officials have made a political statement to Russia around its embassy.
In 2020, they renamed a square next to the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and outspoken critic of the Russian government who was fatally shot in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
The same year, Prague's mayor named a promenade in a park behind the embassy after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Politkovskaya's dogged reporting exposed high-level corruption in Russia and rights abuses in its North Caucasus region of Chechnya. New York-born Politkovskaya was shot dead near her Moscow apartment building on October 7, 2006.
All Of The Latest News
Russian Man Fined For Wearing Shoes With Ukraine's Colors
Call it a fashion crime.
A court in Moscow has fined a man for wearing blue-and-yellow shoes because they were seen as a statement of support for Ukraine even though he was only out shopping.
Lawyer Ilya Utkin said on April 21 that the Butyrka district court convicted his client, whose identity has not been disclosed,
after he was picked up earlier in the month while wearing footwear that was in the national colors of Ukraine as an unsanctioned rally protesting Russia's war against its neighbor took place nearby.
According to Utkin, his client had nothing to do with the protest and was in the city center to buy gifts for his wife and daughter. But police detained him anyway, saying he was wearing "political tools" on his feet.
Since Russia launched its attack against Ukraine on February 24, there have been several unsanctioned rallies across the country protesting the invasion, with thousands arrested, including activists who held single-person protests, holding makeshift posters saying "Peace to the World," "No to War," "Fascism Will Not Pass," and others.
Some have been arrested while holding posters citing the bible, statements by President Vladimir Putin, or even with the inscription "two words" as a replacement for the banned "no war," or with a number of stars corresponding to the number of letters in the phrase "no war."
With reporting by The Insider and MSK1.ru
Turkmen Consumers Face Jail Time If Caught Buying Too Much Bread
ASHGABAT -- Consumers in Turkmenistan may pay a lot more than money for their daily bread after officials warned that anyone found buying more than their allotted share of the staple could be jailed.
RFE/RL correspondents from the energy-rich Central Asian nation's capital, Ashgabat, said that police have begun monitoring lines at state grocery stores, taking pictures and filming customers to prevent them from returning to buy extra bread.
As they studied the crowds, police warned that anyone found buying more than their allotment of bread will face a penalty of up to 15 days in jail, the journalists said.
The authoritarian government in Turkmenistan has been forced to tighten controls as poverty and economic hardship grow across the country despite its wealth of energy resources.
Lines are commonplace as people rush to state shops when they open at 5:30 a.m. in an attempt to get subsidized bread, which is about a tenth of the price of what is found at bazaars and private bakeries.
Earlier in February, police were detaining those who tried to buy more bread than their ration, including children, but released them shortly afterward. The amount of bread allotted to a person varies from region to region, and can be up to three pieces a day.
Despite being home to the world's fourth-largest proven natural-gas reserves, corruption and chronic mismanagement of resources have led Turkmenistan into an economic tailspin. The situation has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which the Turkmen government officially denies.
The country has seen a dramatic increase in the number of individuals who rely on subsidized food as prices at state grocery stores rise.
Russian Opposition Activist Kara-Murza Accused Of Spreading False Information About Army
MOSCOW -- Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a probe against prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, accusing him of distributing false information about the Russian military.
Kara-Murza's lawyer Vadim Prokhorov wrote on Facebook on April 22 that his client was questioned at the Investigative Committee with regard to the case, but he did not given any further details.
President Vladimir Putin signed a law on March 5, just days after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The arrest of the outspoken Kremlin critic comes amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine that started on February 24.
The investigative group Bellingcat found that Kara-Murza had been followed by Russian security agents who were also allegedly involved in the poisoning of another opposition figure, Aleksei Navalny.
Aliyev Says Won't Recognize Armenia's Territorial Integrity Unless Peace Deal Signed
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says his country will refuse to recognize Armenia's territorial integrity unless Yerevan signs a bilateral peace deal in line with proposals made by Baku.
Speaking on April 22 at the Fifth Congress of the World's Azeris in the city of Susa, located in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where the two countries recently fought a war, Aliyev said the Baku-proposed peace deal was Armenia's "only and last chance."
"If they reject [the deal], we will also refuse to recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia," Aliyev said.
Susa is known as Shushi in Armenian.
Aliyev also called on Yerevan to avoid dragging out talks on a peace deal, stressing that Armenia had previously agreed with all five elements of the proposed agreement.
Earlier this month, Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian agreed to start drafting a bilateral peace treaty to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border during talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.
Baku wants the peace deal to be based on five elements, including a mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity.
Pashinian has publicly stated that they are acceptable to Yerevan in principle, fueling Armenian opposition claims that he is ready to recognize Azerbaijani sovereignty over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh.
In a 2020 six-week war, Baku regained control of parts of the breakaway region, including Susa, as well as seven adjacent districts that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the end of a separatist war in 1994.
Some 2,000 Russian troops have been deployed to monitor the current cease-fire.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by Vestnik Kavkaza, Interfax, and TASS
UN Says Growing Evidence Of Russian War Crimes In Ukraine
The United Nations says that Russian actions in Ukraine, which have included summary executions of civilians, may amount to war crimes.
"Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on April 22.
In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UN mission has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, Shamdasani said.
Mass graves and hundreds of dead civilians were discovered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russian troops retreated three weeks ago.
Russian officials denied that their soldiers killed any civilians there and accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on April 22 that "over these eight weeks [since the start of war], international humanitarian law has not merely been ignored but seemingly tossed aside."
The UN mission "has also documented what appears to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country," she said.
From the start of the war on February 24 to midnight on April 20, the UN mission had documented and verified that 2,345 civilians have been killed and 2,919 wounded, it said.
"We know the actual numbers are going to be much higher, as the horrors inflicted in areas of intense fighting, such as Mariupol, come to light," Bachelet said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Former Kazakh Security Chief's Nephew Added To Wanted List On Corruption Charge
NUR-SULTAN -- A nephew of the former head of Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB), who was arrested after deadly anti-government protests in January, has been added to the country's wanted list.
The Anti-Corruption Agency said on April 22 that Nurlan Masimov, 48, who before the January protests served as police chief of the northern Pavlodar region, was wanted on suspicion of bribe-taking.
Nurlan Masimov's uncle, Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, was arrested after the January unrest along with three of his KNB deputy chiefs on charges of high treason.
Protests in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in Almaty and elsewhere.
The protesters' economic discontent was quickly followed by broader popular calls against corruption, political stagnation, and widespread injustice.
Much of their anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled the Central Asia state from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
Since the protests, Toqaev has swept out many seen as loyal to Nazarbaev, as well as those who were seen as failing to contain the violence.
Separately, the Almaty city prosecutor's office said on April 22 that municipal lawmaker Qairat Qudaibergen had been arrested and charged with the organization of mass disorder during the January protests.
Kazakh officials said at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher, as scores of people remain missing, and presenting evidence that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
Kyrgyzstan Bans 'Z' Symbol Victory Day Celebrations On May 9
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan has banned the "Z" symbol from being used during Victory Day celebrations on May 9.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said in a statement late on April 21 that the use of the symbol, which has been used by Russia's armed forces to mark their vehicles and equipment during the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, will be considered to be "inciting ethnic hatred."
Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are marked with the Latin letters Z or V. Supporters of the war have seized upon the letter Z, which has started appearing on social media and clothing.
Kyrgyz authorities had earlier announced that a traditional military parade on May 9 would not be held.
Earlier this week, authorities in Moldova and Lithuania banned the ribbon of St. George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism and aggression against Ukraine, as well as the signs "Z" and "V."
In Estonia, authorities banned the use of the St. George ribbon, "Z" and "V "signs, and other symbols of support for Russia's war against Ukraine during Victory Day celebrations.
Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, and social media.
Russian Olympic Swimming Champion Rylov Suspended For Moscow Rally Appearance
FINA, international swimming's governing body, says it has suspended Russian Olympic champion Yevgeny Rylov for appearing at a pro-war rally in Moscow last month.
Switzerland-based FINA said in a statement that the ban took effect on April 20, and will last for nine months.
Rylov participated in a pro-war rally at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on March 18, sparking an investigation by the world swimming agency.
FINA, which has already had banned Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all events through to the end of 2022, said in the statement that Rylov was suspended for his "attendance and conduct" at the event.
Russian cultural and sports groups and individuals have been barred from many international competitions following Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus has also been hit after Russia used its territory to move troops into Ukraine.
The March 18 rally featured Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking before a large crowd, many of whom were holding national flags and patriotic posters to mark the eighth anniversary of the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
The Kremlin, which used the occasion to justify Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, slammed FINA's decision, describing it as another example of the "politicization of sport," coming the same week that Russian and Belarusian tennis players were banned from Wimbledon.
"Eventually, this inflicts damages on international federations, international tournaments, when the strongest are unable to take part in them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists
Moscow Talks Of Control Of Southern Ukraine As Resistance Continues
A senior Russian military official says Moscow plans to take full control of the eastern Donbas region and the southern part of Ukraine during their new offensive in the country as the fate of the besieged southern port of Mariupol hangs in the balance.
Rustam Minnekayev, acting commander of the Central Military District, was quoted by official Russian state media outlets on April 22 as saying that full control of southern Ukraine was a strategic goal to allow access to Moldova's pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniester, which borders Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The comments by Minnekayev were the most detailed description yet of Russia's goals in the second phase of its invasion of Ukraine, and were highlighted by Kyiv as a sign that the Kremlin has been lying in previous statements that said it had no territorial ambitions.
"They are not going to stop. The command of the russian central military district announced the next victim of the Russian aggression. After gaining control over the southern Ukraine, Russia plans to invade Moldova, where they say Russian speakers are being 'oppressed,'" Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Twitter.
Kyiv has warned several times that Transdniester could be used as a staging area for Russian operations against Ukraine or Moldova, which shares a border and a common history with NATO member Romania.
Moscow-backed separatists in Transdniester, a sliver of land between the Dniester River and the Moldovan–Ukrainian border, declared independence in 1990 over fears that Moldova would seek reunification with Romania.
The two sides fought a short war in 1992 that was quelled by the intervention of Russia on the side of the separatists. Russia still has more than 1,000 soldiers in Transdniester, where it also controls huge Soviet-era munitions depots.
To have land access to Transdniester, the Russian Army would have to capture the cities of Odesa and Mykolayiv.
The Donbas region includes the areas of Luhansk and Donetsk, where Kremlin-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Minnekayev's comments came a day after President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian forces had "liberated" Mariupol following almost two months of intense shelling that has caused thousands of deaths and widespread destruction in the city with a prewar population of some 400,000.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the Russian claim, saying Mariupol "continues to resist."
Zelenskiy also said Russia's gains in the east will only be temporary, after the invading forces reportedly took more than 40 villages on April 21.
Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office in Geneva said there was growing evidence that Russia's actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes.
In the town of Bucha, near Kyiv, a UN mission has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, it said.
Russian officials have denied that their soldiers killed any civilians there and accused Ukraine of staging the atrocities.
Adding to fears atrocities have been committed across the country, Maxar Technologies said late on April 21 that imagery from near Mariupol appeared to show a mass grave that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves.
Maxar said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates the expansion began on March 23-26. The site lies adjacent to an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20 kilometers west of Mariupol.
While Ukrainian troops continue to resist in fierce fighting throughout the eastern front, diplomatic pressure continues to pile up on Russia.
An EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said European Council President Charles Michel spoke with Putin on April 22 in a "blunt and direct manner" about the unacceptability of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. He also called for a "humanitarian cease-fire" for the upcoming Orthodox Easter holiday on April 24.
Mariupol's mayor on April 22 renewed an appeal for the "full evacuation" of the city. "We need only one thing -- the full evacuation of the population. About 100,000 people remain in Mariupol," Mayor Vadym Boychenko said on national TV.
Boychenko has said tens of thousands of residents had been killed. The figure cannot be verified. Russia denies targeting civilians.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said separately that Kyiv was not attempting to establish any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities and towns on April 22.
"Because of the insecurity along the routes, there will be no humanitarian corridors today, April 22," Vereshchuk wrote on Facebook. "To all those who are waiting for an evacuation, please be patient and hold on."
On April 21, some 79 people, mostly women, were evacuated on three buses from Mariupol.
A regular British military update said on April 22 that Putin's decision to impose a blockade on the Azovstal steel complex likely indicates a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol.
"A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness," the British Ministry of Defense added on Twitter.
The British military also said that heavy shelling continued in Donbas as Russia seeks to advance further in eastern Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on April 22 that the United Kingdom will reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, next week after moving it to Lviv just days before Russia launched its invasion.
Speaking during a visit to India, Johnson said, "we will very shortly next week reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city." He did not give a specific date.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a separate statement from London that the reopening of the embassy was due to the "extraordinary fortitude and success" of Ukraine's resistance to Russian forces.
"I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work throughout this period," she said.
Earlier this month Johnson visited Kyiv in a show of support for Ukraine as it fights to repel Russia's massive invasion, which began on February 24.
In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden said on April 21 that the Russian claim of victory in Mariupol was "questionable" as he announced another $1.3 billion in U.S. aid for Ukraine.
"There is no evidence yet that Mariupol is completely fallen," Biden said at the White House, where he said a new package of $800 million in military aid will go to support brave Ukrainian forces and civilians who are fighting the Russian invasion in the Donbas region.
Zelenskiy expressed his gratitude but said Ukraine needs more -- up to $7 billion each month to make up for economic losses in addition to weapons and money for the continuing war.
With tens of thousands of buildings damaged and key infrastructure in ruins, "we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild," Zelenskiy said in a virtual address to a meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) leaders in Washington.
Zelenskiy said Russian forces intended to destroy "all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries."
Amid the pledges of support and appeals for more aid, the fate of Mariupol hung in the balance, with the city's Ukrainian defenders trapped in the sprawling Azovstal steel plant.
One of the Ukrainian defenders told the BBC that the besieged plant where they are holed up was largely destroyed above ground. "We have wounded and dead inside the bunkers. Some civilians remain trapped under the collapsed buildings," Svyatoslav Palamar said.
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russia to respect international humanitarian law and allow civilians to leave Mariupol.
"In Mariupol, the situation is only getting worse. Tens of thousands of civilians are trapped. I once again call on Russia to respect international humanitarian law, to allow residents to leave the city, to allow humanitarian aid to enter, "Macron wrote on Twitter.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak Reuters, AFP, CNN, BBC, and AP
U.S. Vice President, Meta CEO Among Dozens Banned By Russia For 'Russophobic Narrative'
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expanded a travel ban on U.S. officials to include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and 27 other prominent Americans.
The ministry said in a statement on April 21 that the move came as a response to the "ever-widening anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by the United States, and said those targeted had been shaping what it referred to as "the Russophobic narrative" prevailing in U.S. public debate.
Alongside Harris and Zuckerberg, the ban includes Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, television presenter George Stephanopoulos, The Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, Meduza news site editor Kevin Rothrock, and State Department spokesman Ned Price.
"These individuals are denied entry into the Russian Federation indefinitely," the Foreign Ministry statement said.
Speaking at a briefing at the State Department, Price said he was honored to be targeted by the travel ban.
"I have to say it is nothing less than an accolade to have earned the ire of a government that lies to its own people, brutalizes its neighbors, and seeks to create a world where freedom and liberty are put on the run and, if they had their way, extinguished," Price told reporters.
Asked if he had to cancel any travel plans to Russia, Price quipped, "Fortunately, I had no rubles and even if I did they would be worthless by now anyway."
Similar restrictions were imposed on 61 Canadian citizens who were also accused of spearheading "Russophobic" policies. Those sanctions included Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Canadian Special Operations Forces Commander Steve Boivin.
The United States has led international efforts to impose far-reaching sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions against individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his daughters, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of his family, and several oligarchs linked to Putin.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
- By Todd Prince
West Has 'Will' To Rebuild Ukraine, Lithuanian Minister Says
Western countries have the "will" to help rebuild Ukraine and there is growing momentum among EU countries to see Ukraine join the bloc, Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste has said.
"What I see from the Western allies is a wish and will to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine and to dedicate a certain amount of needed funds," Skaiste told RFE/RL in an interview on April 21 in Washington, where she is attending the annual spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Ukraine is "topic No. 1" at the meetings this week, she said, as member states work on meeting Kyiv's immediate financial needs -- such as paying teachers and doctors -- while also discussing how to go about rebuilding the country when the war with Russia is over.
Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which is about to enter its third month, has ravaged the country's economy, with factories, bridges, and housing complexes destroyed and budget funds going toward defense needs. The IMF this week forecast that Ukraine's economy will contract by slightly more than one-third this year.
Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Reuters earlier this this week that the Russian invasion had damaged about $100 billion worth of infrastructure.
Skaiste said it is too early to say how much Ukraine will need to rebuild its economy because there is no end in sight yet for the war. She said governments, financial institutions, and private investors would be participants in the rebuilding.
She said there were currently several postwar reconstruction plans and recommended that one body -- such as the World Bank or the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development -- oversee all the efforts to ensure their effectiveness.
"I think we could have more synergies if there would be one coordinating institution," she said.
Skaiste said any rebuilding plans should incorporate Ukraine's likely future as a member of the European Union, including reorienting trade further away from Russia.
Ukraine has been seeking EU membership for years, but some key members have been reluctant to allow such a large and poor economy into the bloc. Skaiste said she sensed a change.
"What I see is that the general mood is changing. There is a general perception that, yes, Ukraine should be the member of European Union. The question is, how fast and what will be the plan of accession. But definitely, there is the support for the membership of Ukraine and Moldova accession to the European Union quite fast," she said, adding that Lithuania supported membership for both countries.
Skaiste said Lithuania also backed imposing EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas. Energy exports to the EU account for the lion's share of Russia's budget revenue, enabling it to fund its military.
Skaiste said she believes the EU could end Russian oil imports by the end of this year and gas imports by the end of 2024.
The EU receives about one-quarter of its oil from Russia and about 40 percent of its gas, according to Rystad Energy.
Lithuania earlier this month ended imports of Russian gas, switching to imports of liquefied natural gas from other countries. Russia accounted for 26 percent of Lithuania's gas needs last year, according to Bloomberg.
Skaiste said Lithuania would soon end imports of Russian oil.
She said Lithuania's economy had taken a hit from the sanctions imposed on Russia, but the pain is worth the price of Ukraine's freedom.
"We feel in Lithuania the support of the society for these decisions because of our historical perspective," she said, a reference to Lithuania's previous control by Moscow, including during the Soviet period. "We do understand how the Ukrainians feel today."
Lithuania imports wood, fertilizer, and some metals from Russia and local companies will now have to find new suppliers, she said.
Skaiste said Lithuania had been shifting its trade ties away from Russia since the 1990s, with the first large wave following Russia's default in 1998 and the second wave after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
"I think this [war] is the last point -- when the rest of the businesses which have very close and intense relations with Russia will turn [away]," she said.
New Foundation Urges Kazakh Authorities To Properly Investigate Deadly January Protests
ALMATY -- Lawyers with the newly created Qantar (January) foundation say the government’s investigation into deadly anti-government protests that shook the Central Asian nation at the start of this year is inadequate and called on Kazakh authorities to improve their techniques.
At a gathering in the oil-rich nation’s largest city, Almaty, on April 21, the foundation's lawyers said that Kazakh authorities and police intentionally slowed down investigations of deaths and torture during and after the unrest in early January that left at least 230 people dead.
"We can certainly conclude now that law enforcement and courts have reacted inadequately to the tragic January events," lawyer Daniyar Qanafin said at the gathering.
Most of the cases have not been investigated properly, he said.
“There are facts [indicting the] intentional prolongation of the cases, especially those related to gunshot wounds, which are being buried among other cases with some evidence that they are being lost,” he added.
Another lawyer, Rinat Baimolda, said that suspects have not been yet found in one of the most high-profile cases, a probe launched into the fatal shooting of a family that had nothing to do with the protests.
Qosai Makhanbaev, a man who and was shot while taking part in the rallies and later arrested and sent to jail for 37 days, where he says he was tortured, attended the gathering as well.
"They kept us lying on a concrete floor, tortured us with hunger, imposed moral and physical pressure on us, trying to make us confess to terrorism, namely the raping of nurses at hospitals and the beheading of a police officer," Makhanbaev said.
The Qantar foundation was established in recent weeks by noted Kazakh entrepreneurs to provide legal assistance to victims of the violent dispersal of the protests.
A peaceful protest in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic's western region of Manghystau over a fuel-price hike led to protests across the country and ended with deadly shootings in Almaty.
During the protests, Kazakh authorities switched off the Internet and restricted mobile phone operations for five days.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev blamed rights activists and independent journalists for "inciting" the protests, which led to the arrest of several reporters in different towns and cities across the country.
Toqaev said in the wake of the protests that "20,000 extremists trained in foreign terrorist camps" attacked Almaty, but he did not provide any evidence to support the claim. As the unrest spread, Toqaev requested help from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
Toqaev also publicly said then that he had ordered security forces “to shoot to kill without warning.”
Kazakh authorities have said that at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across the country, but human rights groups say the exact number of people killed during the unrest may be much higher.
Fire At Russian Defense Ministry's Research Institute In Tver Kills Six People
A fire at the Russian Defense Ministry's Research Institute in the city of Tver, 180 kilometers northwest of Moscow, has killed six people.
The Tver regional government said on April 21 that 27 people sustained injuries, mostly after they jumped from windows of the three-story building to save their lives.
Thirteen people remain in hospitals, while others left medical institutions after receiving first aid, the regional government said in a statement.
The fire started on the second floor and covered some 1,000 square meters of the building, which houses the Central Research Institute of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces.
According to preliminary investigations, the fire might have been caused by the malfunction of outdated electrical wiring in the old building.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and SOTA
Kyrgyz Interior Ministry Denies Politics Behind Probes Against Noted Journalist
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan's Interior Ministry has denied that politics are behind the launching of probes against noted investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, who was first accused of illegal drug possession before being charged additionally with forgery and illegally crossing the border, which he denies.
Speaking to reporters on April 21, ministry spokesman Bakyt Seitov described as "groundless" statements by Temirov and his supporters saying that the probes launched against him were fabricated and linked to his professional activities.
Temirov, who was summoned to police for questioning on April 20 and April 21, has insisted that drugs found at his home by police in January were planted in retaliation for his investigative reports about corruption among top officials of the country, including President Sadyr Japarov and the chief of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK), Kamchybek Tashiev.
Bishkek city police announced the forgery and illegal border-crossing charges this week, saying that Temirov, who was born and raised in Russia and holds a Russian passport, allegedly used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008 which he used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan in recent years.
The new charges came a day after Temirov's YouTube channel published an investigative report that questioned the activities of a company owned by Tashiev's son, Taimuras, which had won several construction tenders in the southern Jalal-Abad region in recent months.
Temirov said that the new charges were filed against him because of the report. Neither Tashiev, nor the UKMK have commented.
Interior Ministry spokesman Seitov alleged on April 21 that Temirov also illegally obtained Kyrgyz military registration papers using forged documents, which the journalist also rejected as false.
Temirov was arrested in January along with noted Kyrgyz traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, known for performing renditions of Temirov's investigative reports as songs.
The two were freed amid rallies demanding their release but ordered not to leave the country until a probe against them was completed.
The arrests in January came after Temirov's YouTube channel, Temirov LIVE, launched an investigative report alleging high-level corruption in Kyrgyzstan surrounding the activities of the state oil company.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anticorruption champions.
Media Watchdog Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist After Arrest In Belarus
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Aksana Kolb, who was detained on April 20 and placed in preliminary custody for 10 days without explanation.
The whereabouts of Kolb, the editor of the Minsk-based independent weekly Novy Chas (New Time), are not clear, but her colleagues told the CPJ that she may be in the notorious Akrestsina detention center, which is known for the cruelty of its guards.
“Aksana Kolb’s detention shows that the situation for journalists in Belarus remains extremely worrying, and that authorities are determined to target the country’s few remaining independent outlets,” said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna in New York.
“Authorities must immediately release Kolb without charge, along with all other journalists currently in detention, and let the media work freely.”
The weekly switched to being solely online last August as it became too dangerous to print and distribute the paper. However its website was blocked after police raided the Novy Chas editorial office and Kolb’s home in Minsk in October and questioned her in an undisclosed case. Kolb signed a nondisclosure agreement and was unable to talk about the case.
Novy Chas then resumed publishing online on a new Internet domain and in recent weeks had covered Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Belarusian Interior Ministry was not available to comment on the case.
Russia Closes Consulates Of Three Baltic States, Expels Staff Members
Russia says it has shut down consulates of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in different parts of the country and requested that their staff members leave in retaliation for recent diplomatic moves against Moscow by the three Baltic nations.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on April 21 that it has told Riga that the Latvian consulates in St. Petersburg and Pskov must be closed, while Tallinn was informed that the Estonian Consulate in St. Petersburg and its office in Pskov will be shut. Vilnius has been notified that the Lithuanian consulate in St. Petersburg is also to be shuttered, the statement said.
The announcement comes days after Latvia and Estonia each ordered the closure of two Russian consulates over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, while Lithuania expelled Russia's ambassador over Moscow’s aggression against Kyiv.
In March, Moscow expelled 10 diplomats from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia after the three Baltic nations joined other EU members in a move to expel Russian diplomats over the invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier on April 21, Estonia joined Latvia and Lithuania in banning the display of the symbols "Z" and "V," which are used by supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Lawmakers in Estonia and Latvia also adopted resolutions on April 21, accusing Russia of genocide against the Ukrainian people.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and err.ee
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Calls For 'Urgent' Evacuation Of Civilians Trapped At Mariupol Steel Complex
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called for the urgent evacuation of hundreds of civilians trapped at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol by Russian forces.
"The situation on Azovstal is desperate. Hundreds of civilians, children, injured Ukrainian defenders are trapped in plantʼs shelters. They have almost no food, water, essential medicine," the ministry said in a tweet on April 21.
"Azovstal is being constantly bombarded by Russia, despite large number of civilians sheltering there. Ukrainians don't trust Russian troops, are afraid of being deported, killed. An urgent humanitarian corridor is needed from the Azovstal plant with guarantees people will be safe," it added.
The plea for the safe passage of civilians and wounded came after Moscow claimed it had full control of the port city, except at the sprawling iron and steel plant.
Russian troops were planning on storming the facility, but President Vladimir Putin called the operation off on April 21, saying it would cause too many Russian casualties and that instead, forces should seal off Azovstal so tightly that "even a fly can't get out."
Biden Announces New $800 Million In Military Aid For Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden says the United States will send another $800 million in military support to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russian forces in the Donbas region.
Biden said the weapons will go “directly to the front lines of defending freedom” to support brave Ukrainian forces and civilians who are fighting the Russian invasion in the region.
"We’re in a critical window now, of time where they’re going to set the stage for the next phase of this war,” Biden said, speaking at the White House on April 21. The United States and allies are “moving as fast as possible” to provide Ukraine with the equipment and weapons it needs, he added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The new package will ensure the steady flow of weapons into Ukraine over the next few weeks, Biden said. It includes heavy weapons such was artillery, howitzers, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and tactical drones. It comes on top of $800 million in aid announced last week.
The United States will also continue to share timely intelligence with Ukrainian forces and facilitate the delivery of weapons from other allies and partners from around the world, Biden said.
Biden also announced $500 million in direct economic assistance that the United States will provide to Ukraine to help the country stabilize its economy.
Biden said he will ask Congress next week to approve billions more dollars in aid for Ukraine because the $13.6 billion assistance package passed last month is “almost exhausted.”
He vowed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will never succeed” in occupying Ukraine and stressed the need for continued unity among Western allies.
"Our unity at home with our allies and partners, and our unity with the Ukrainian people, is sending an unmistakable message to Putin -- he will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine. That will not happen," Biden said.
Biden also said that, despite Putin’s claims, there no evidence that the southeastern port city of Mariupol has completely fallen. He called on Russia to provide humanitarian corridors so that civilians may flee safely.
Founder Of Russian Lukoil Energy Giant Resigns Amid Sanctions Over Ukraine
The founder and co-owner of Lukoil, Russia's largest private oil company, has resigned days after he and other Russian tycoons were sanctioned by Australia and the United Kingdom over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement on April 21, Lukoil said that the 71-year-old billionaire, Vagit Alekperov, decided to step down as the company’s president and resign as a member of Lukoil's board of directors. No reason was given for the moves.
"The respective notices of resignation were sent today to the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors," the statement said, adding that Alekperov is not a controlling shareholder, but does directly own 3.12 percent of the company's voting shares, plus another 5.43 percent of nonvoting shares through various funds.
Alekperov had been CEO of Lukoil since April 5, 1993, when the firm became a private company.
He was among several Russian officials and tycoons sanctioned by Australia on April 8 and the United Kingdom on April 13 over the war Russia launched in Ukraine.
Moscow Court Replaces Pussy Riot Member's Parole-Like Sentence With Prison Term
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has changed the remainder of a one-year parole-like sentence handed to a leading member of Pussy Riot protest group, Maria Alyokhina, to actual prison time saying she violated the terms of her punishment.
The human rights group Apology of Protest said on April 21 that the Presnya district court approved the request, made by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), to change the sentence handed to Alyokhina last September for violating coronavirus safety precautions by calling on people to protest against the detention of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
According to the court decision, Alyokhina must serve the remaining 21 days of her sentence in a penal colony.
The FSIN said it made the request because Alyokhina violated electronic bracelet requirements and once came home in January after a curfew time.
Alyokhina has said she removed the electronic bracelet from her leg on March 30 to protest Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
'Shocked' Spanish PM Tours Carnage In Borodyanka During Surprise Visit To Ukraine
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have made a surprise visit to Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Sanchez said in a tweet after visiting the town of Borodyanka on April 21 that he was "shocked to witness the horror and atrocities of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war on the streets of Borodyanka."
"We will not leave the Ukrainian people alone," he added.
The visit came just hours after police in the town, located just northwest of Kyiv, said the bodies of nine civilians had been found with some showing signs of torture.
Similar scenes have been found in other areas around the capital and elsewhere in Ukraine after Russia pulled back its troops to redeploy them in the east after encountering stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops as they tried to move toward Kyiv.
Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 during the visit that Denmark will deliver more weapons to Ukraine, though she gave no details.
Former Senior Manager At Russian Energy Giant, Family Members Found Dead In Spain
A former top manager at Russian gas giant Novatek, Sergei Protosenya, his wife, and his daughter have been found dead in a rented villa in Spain, local media reported on April 21.
The 55-year-old millionaire was found hanged, while his wife and daughter had been stabbed to death in a villa in the town of Lloret de Mar near Barcelona on April 19, police were quoted as saying.
Police are said to be looking into two possible scenarios -- that Protosenya killed his wife and daughter and then hanged himself, or that someone killed the entire family and then staged the crime scene, the Spanish news site Telecino reported.
Protosenya, a former chief accountant of Novatek, used to be a member of the energy company's board of directors. His wealth was estimated at around 400 million euros ($433 million).
He and his family resided mainly in France.
Novatek is Russia's largest independent natural-gas producer and analysts say its phenomenal rise from a bit player in the early 2000s to a $79 billion company in September* -- not far behind BP's $89 billion market value at the time -- was due in large part to the company's connections to the Kremlin.
Gennady Timchenko, a key Novatek shareholder, is considered a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their friendship goes back to the early 1990s.
The market value of Novatek has cratered since Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Late last year, a top official at Novatek was arrested in the United States on tax charges. Mark Gyetvay, the deputy chairman of Novatek's management board, said at the time that he was innocent and would "vigorously" fight the case.
The U.S. Justice Department said on September 23 that Gyetvay had been arrested on tax charges related to $93 million hidden in offshore accounts and faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
*CLARIFICATION: A previous version of this article failed to note the collapse in Novatek's market value since the imposition of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by Catalunya Diari and Telecinco
Teachers Protest Again In Several Iranian Cities, With 30 Reportedly Detained
Teachers have taken to the streets of several cities in Iran, including the capital, Tehran, to demand fair wages, better working conditions, and the release of their jailed colleagues.
Reports suggest that the protests on April 21 were held under tight security.
Amateur video posted online showed protesters in Shiraz chanting: “Imprisoned teachers must be released.”
The Iranian Teachers Trade Unions Coordination Council reported on Telegram that at least 30 protesters were detained in the protests on April 21.
Teachers have in recent months taken to the streets on several occasions to protest their conditions and demand higher wages. They have also called on the government to speed up the implementation of reforms that would see their salaries better reflect their experience and performance.
On April 19, a court in Iran sentenced Rasoul Bodaghi, a member of the teachers' union and a civic activist, to five years in prison after convicting him of illegal assembly and propaganda. Bodaghi was also banned for two years from living in Tehran or leaving the country, his lawyer said.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Bodaghi had been sentenced solely for "peaceful activism.”
CHRI has called on Iran to allow teachers to exercise their right to public protest without the threat of violence or arbitrary arrest.
With reporting by AFP
Moscow Court Fines Google Over Failing To Delete 'Banned Content' About Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
A court in Moscow has ordered Google to pay an 11 million ruble ($134,500) fine over materials about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on YouTube.
Judge Timur Vakhrameyev of the magistrate court of the Taganka district in the Russian capital ruled on April 21 that Google must pay a 4 million ruble ($50,000) fine for failing to delete as instructed what authorities had determined was banned content.
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
The judge also ruled in a separate case that Google must pay 7 million rubles ($87,000) for distributing materials produced by Ukraine's Azov military group and the Ukrainian far-right group Right Sector.
The court's rulings come two weeks after media regulator Roskomnadzor accused Google of violating Russian law, saying its YouTube video-sharing platform "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about the war Moscow launched against Ukraine.
Roskomnadzor said at the time that it will take punitive measures against the giant tech company, including an advertising ban on the platform and its information resources.
Last month, Roskomnadzor demanded Google stop the spread of videos on its YouTube platform that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
It also has forbidden describing the conflict in Ukraine as a war or an invasion, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
Over the past year, Russia has intensified its crackdown on any dissent, forcing the closure of most independent media outlets and limiting the free flow of information.
On March 4, Roskomnadzor blocked Facebook, claiming the world's largest social media platform was discriminating against Russian media and information resources such as RT, RIA Novosti, and Sputnik.
A day later, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other independent media outlets have been blocked over what Russian regulators claim is erroneous reporting.
Some Russian journalists have left Russia after their companies had to stop or suspend operations following the criminalization of the coverage of the war in Ukraine.
Several have since started up their own streams on YouTube to cover and discuss the ongoing war.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Inside Azovstal: The Ukrainian Metalworks That Has Become A 'Last Stand' Fortress2
NFT Grab: Georgians Sell Off Russian Territory To Raise Money For Ukraine3
Former Senior Manager At Russian Energy Giant, Family Members Found Dead In Spain4
Mothers Of The Moskva: For Relatives Of Missing Sailors, A Lack Of Information Fuels Grief5
'They Waved Goodbye To Us': Ukrainian Woman Recalls How Russian Soldiers Killed Her Son6
Fire At Russian Defense Ministry's Research Institute In Tver Kills Six People7
'Another Phase' Of Russian Invasion Said To Be Under Way8
Kyiv's First Wartime Prime Minister Says Ukraine Must Win Or 'Be Exterminated'9
Rublev Joins Djokovic In Criticizing Wimbledon Ban On Russian, Belarusian Players10
Russians Worry That Family Members In Ukraine Are Being Deceived
Subscribe