Predawn Raid By Taliban On Checkpoint Kills At Least 12 Afghan Soldiers

KABUL -- Afghan officials say Taliban militants have killed at least a dozen security personnel in an early morning raid on a checkpoint in the north.

Marouf Azar, a spokesman for the governor in the Jawzjan Province, said in addition to the 12 deaths, five soldiers were injured and four others captured in the June 17 attack.

"Five Taliban were also killed and 10 others were wounded in the clashes," he added.

The Defense Ministry confirmed the attack and said six of its soldiers were among the dead.

A Taliban spokesman said the group was responsible for the attack, but he said the death toll was higher, though he did not elaborate.